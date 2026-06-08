Eriksen  Conscious After Collapse in Denmark Friendly with Ukraine 

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine but is now conscious, says the Danish Football Association.

The game in Odense was stopped on 65 minutes when he collapsed and abandoned shortly after, with the 34-year-old able to walk from the field.

The former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder was fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) – a type of pacemaker – after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 matchagainst Finland in 2021.

“Christian is doing well and walked off the pitch by himself,” said Denmark’s national team doctor Morten Boesen.

“As I see it, the pacemaker responded as it should. He was briefly unconscious, but regained consciousness very quickly, and we were quickly in contact with him.

“He will now undergo further examinations at the hospital to determine what caused the incident.”

The ICD allowed Eriksen to resume his playing career with Brentford in 2022 – eight months after his collapse at the Euros – before he spent three years with Manchester United.

After joining Wolfsburg last summer, he played 34 games for the German Bundesliga club during the 2025-26 season and was making his 151st international appearance for Denmark when he collapsed.

“We are in ongoing contact with him and the doctors at the hospital,” Boesen added.

“But Christian is doing well, and he asked me to send his regards to all the players and tell them that he was OK.”