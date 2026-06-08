Dangote Cement Deploys AI, Telematics to Enhance Transport Safety





Sunday Ehigiator



Dangote Cement Plc has intensified its road safety and transport management initiatives through the deployment of artificial intelligence-driven solutions, automated inspection technologies, and enhanced telematics systems aimed at improving operational efficiency and reducing road traffic crashes.



The company said the expanded programmes are designed to strengthen performance, governance, accountability, and compliance with road safety standards across its transport operations.



In a statement issued by the company’s Branding and Communications Department and signed by its spokesman, Anthony Chiejina, Dangote Cement said the initiatives cover key operational areas, including performance monitoring, governance standards, driver competency development, journey management protocols, technology-enabled safety systems, and regular recertification processes.



The company added that the programme also incorporates mandatory drug and alcohol screening, strategic partnerships, environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, sustainability initiatives, and community impact programmes.



According to the statement, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) recently commended Dangote Cement for its proactive safety interventions, which have contributed to a reduction in road traffic crashes involving its trucks.



Speaking on the reforms, Head of Transport at Dangote Cement Plc, Murilo Silva, said the company had significantly upgraded its transport management systems through the deployment of automated inspection technologies and artificial intelligence solutions.



“We have upscaled our transport management systems through the deployment of automated inspection technologies and artificial intelligence-driven solutions aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and road safety,” Silva said.



He explained that the company has also introduced enhanced GPS and telematics systems that enable real-time monitoring of driver behaviour while in transit, thereby strengthening oversight and improving fleet safety.



Silva further disclosed that Dangote Cement has expanded its wellness campaigns to tackle driver fatigue and has continued to engage third-party truck operators and drivers through stakeholder forums to reinforce safety awareness, compliance, and responsibility on Nigerian roads.



He noted that the company’s collaboration with the FRSC has continued to yield positive outcomes, helping to improve safety standards across its transport operations.



According to him, FRSC officials are actively involved in the training and screening of drivers at the Dangote Articulated Vehicle Driving School in Obajana, where they provide technical support, ensure compliance with best practices, and contribute to the development of highly skilled and safety-conscious drivers.



Silva said the proportion of drivers undergoing structured training, drug and alcohol testing, and periodic recertification had risen significantly, describing the increase as “astronomical.”



He revealed that between the first quarters of 2025 and 2026, Dangote Cement’s Obajana operations recorded major improvements in safety compliance indicators. Drug and alcohol testing increased by 245.2 per cent, pre-trip vehicle inspections rose by 489.1 per cent, while driver training programmes expanded by 128.4 per cent.



Also commending the company’s efforts, FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, praised Dangote Cement for setting new benchmarks in road safety management and urged it to sustain the reforms.



The Corps Marshal disclosed that road crashes involving Dangote Cement trucks declined by 56 per cent between 2025 and 2026, while fatalities dropped by 36 per cent and injuries reduced by 52 per cent.



He attributed the improvements to the successful implementation of the company’s gap analysis recommendations and safety policies, describing them as worthy of emulation by logistics companies across Africa.



“We have always said that if Dangote Cement gets it right, Nigeria and Africa will get it right. This is a plus for Nigeria,” Mohammed said.