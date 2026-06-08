Cracks in Osun APC as another Omisore’s Ally Resigns from Party

. We remain unshakeable, party assures stakeholders

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Kolawole Ismaila, has resigned from the party.

A letter dated 7/6 2026 and made available to the Chairman of APC, Iperin/ Eyinde Ward 10, Ila- Orangun in Osun State, which was sighted yesterday by THISDAY in Osogbo, read: “ I hereby write to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for personal reasons, peace, inner mind rest, and self-respect.

Hon Kolawole Ismaila was one of the strong pillars in Omisore’s camp in APC before he resigned from the party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the state chapter of the APC has stated that the party is unshakeable with the waves of resignations of some members of the party in the state “which is orchestrated to give a false impression that would have a debilitating effect on the chances of the governorship candidate of the party, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji AMBO, on August 15, 2026, election.

“What is playing out within the progressive party in the state is that God is answering the collective supplications of the members and supporters of the party that those entities who would constitute a clog to the victory of our governorship candidate should fall by the wayside. So that when such happens, reliance on members that may not be there when the need arises would have been obviated.”

In a statement issued and made available to THISDAY yesterday by Mogaji Kola Olabisi, the state APC director of Media and Information, he said: “We want to appeal to the ever-loyal members and highly committed supporters of our party that what we are witnessing in the political sphere in the state is not strange and it is peculiar to election seasons.

Many of these had been subjected to permutation within the party operation, and as such, it is not unexpected that the party assured members of the public of victory for the APC in any subsequent elections in the state.

“What is sacrosanct is that our governorship candidate is not in any way distracted by the piecemeal resignation styles of the known group leaving our party to give a false impression to the people outside the state that implosion is happening to the party.

“The development has further emboldened the spirit of our candidate and all our members to continue to work assiduously for the victory of our party in the forthcoming governorship election, having been notified ahead of the loyalists who remain steadfast with the party.”

The statement added: “We congratulate the members and supporters of our party for their answered prayers, which have revealed the Judases in our midst whose continued membership of our party would have spelt doom for it in our collective expectation on August 15, 2026.

“There is no way that anyone can be forced to be part of a success story, as the victory of Asiwaju Oyebamiji in the election is God-ordained, which cannot be frustrated by any human being.

The power of God has been bestowed on the people by knowing that the outgoing state ruling party is grossly incompetent, corrupt, and an embarrassment to the ever well-educated people of Osun State.”

APC added that “in all honesty, the deserting members know deep down that they leave the APC just to score a point before the public but not really an effort to upturn or amend the extent of damages, disasters and agonies the Ademola Adeleke-led government has inflicted on the people by having no clue to addressing educational, health, economic, commercial and people’s growth despite the countless billions of naira the APC government has pumped to the state from the federal level.”