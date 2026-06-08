Adeleke: We Shall Win August 15 Election

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has tasked residents and indigenes of the state to ignore rumours and scaremongering about the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, declaring that, “We shall win convincingly and we shall be declared winner with wide margins.”

Responding to concerns in some quarters about election rigging and political violence, the governor said all hands were on deck to ensure that “our people exercise their voting rights without any hindrance”, vowing that, “Our votes will count and we shall emerge victorious”

Adeleke called on Osun people to ignore the scaremongering, the rigging rumours and the threats, stressing that those peddling fear mongering have only strengthened the determination of the people to sustain and retain good governance.

According to the Governor, residents and voters are resolved to enforce free and fair elections within the ambit of the law, as well as through formal and informal structures, declaring that “No one, I repeat, no one can deny Osun people their legitimate rights to choose their leaders.

“We are the cradle of Yoruba nation. We are the ancestral state of Mr President. No security or electoral official will dare attempt to set Osun state on fire. No federal official will contemplate rigging the forthcoming elections in Osun State.

“We will resist any move or ploy to tamper with the electoral process. We are closely monitoring all pre-election activities while watching machinery has been set for both election and post- election period. We are not taking anything to chance,” the governor assured the public.

On the political rupture within the Osun main opposition party, Adeleke called on all politicians of goodwill to join hands with him to sustain current statewide delivery of good governance.

“Our candidature is beyond party lines. Ours is a pan-Osun movement, a rainbow coalition, to ensure the final exit of the state from under-development. So, our doors are open for new members to join our party.

“I call on politicians and non-political stakeholders to join me in Accord ahead of August 15. It is better to abandon a sinking ship and join the light which my candidature represents,” Adeleke stated.