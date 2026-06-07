Troops Foil Multiple Kidnappings, Rescue Victims in Major 48‑Hour Security Sweep Across Plateau, Kaduna

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

In a string of coordinated security operations spanning 48 hours, troops under Operation ENDURING PEACE have thwarted several kidnapping attempts, rescued multiple victims, and launched intensive manhunts for fleeing criminal elements across Plateau and Kaduna States.

The military says the swift interventions reflect its unwavering commitment to safeguarding commuters and residents within the Joint Operations Area.

In a statement issued by Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh the Media Information Officer Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE on 5 June 2026, troops of Sector 6 deployed in Sopp District, Riyom Local Government Area, responded to reports of suspected kidnappers who had blocked the Hawan Kibo–Rafin Sayin highway.

On arrival, the soldiers found an ash‑coloured Honda vehicle with registration number APP‑93CF abandoned in the middle of the road.

A search‑and‑rescue operation in the surrounding bushes led to the successful rescue of six passengers who had boarded the commercial vehicle from Lafiya, Nasarawa State, en route to Jos. The driver of the vehicle remains missing, and troops have intensified efforts to locate him.

In a separate operation the same day, troops of Sector 5 in Bokkos Local Government Area responded to a distress call from Faggem Village. Their rapid deployment forced kidnappers to abandon their victims and flee into nearby forested terrain.

Soldiers rescued a pastor and his wife, both of whom sustained injuries during the attack. They were evacuated to a medical facility in Bokkos, while troops continue a manhunt for the fleeing suspects

The statement added that in the early hours of 6 June 2026, troops of Sector 7 deployed at Ungwan Gora in Sanga Local Government Area responded to reports of terrorists blocking the Rafi Tagwai–Angwan Dariya highway. The attackers had abducted passengers travelling in a commercial vehicle before troops arrived.

Soldiers recovered eight empty 7.62mm special ammunition cases at the scene and immediately pursued the criminals into the adjoining forest. The operation resulted in the rescue of two injured passengers, who were evacuated to a hospital in Fadan Karshi District. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining abducted occupants.

Operation ENDURING PEACE reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining aggressive security operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the region which comprises of Plateau State, Southern Kaduna and parts of Bauchi State. The force urged citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely, actionable intelligence to aid ongoing efforts.