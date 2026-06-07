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Reports of Ebola in Nigeria False, Says NCDC

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has dismissed reports circulating online and offline claiming that there are confirmed cases of Ebola Virus Disease in Nigeria.
In a post on its X handle on Saturday, the agency described the reports as false and urged Nigerians to rely only on information from official sources.


“We wish to clarify: there are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in Nigeria. Any report stating otherwise is false,” the NCDC said.
The agency assured the public that it remains vigilant and continues to strengthen surveillance, preparedness and response measures across the country to prevent and detect any potential outbreak.
According to the NCDC, health authorities are closely monitoring developments and maintaining necessary public health measures nationwide.


 “NCDC remains vigilant and continues to strengthen surveillance, preparedness, and response measures nationwide,” the post read.
The clarification comes amid growing concerns sparked by unverified reports on social media alleging the presence of Ebola cases in parts of the country.
The disease control agency urged Nigerians to disregard misinformation and seek updates through its verified communication channels.


“For verified updates, follow our official channels,” the NCDC said, directing the public to its official accounts on X, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
The agency reiterated its commitment to protecting public health and providing timely information on any disease outbreak or health emergency in the country.

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