ICPC Denying El-Rufai Access to Medical Care, Media Adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye Alleges

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Media Adviser to former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of denying his principal access to medical care while in custody.

Adekeye, in a statement, said El-Rufai, who had complained of itchy eyes, had requested permission to visit the hospital to check his condition, but ICPC officials denied the request.

According to the aide, the former governor had been taken to an eye clinic on June 4. Still, his eye condition had recently deteriorated, a situation Adekeye said had raised concerns among El-Rufai’s family.

“ICPC officials denied requests by Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to see a doctor. He had complained about his eyes, which are visibly swollen, reddish, and itchy. His family drew the attention of the operatives to his condition and his request for a hospital visit to check his condition.

“Two ICPC officials checked and saw the condition of his eyes. This was an expected step to prompt either a hospital check or that a doctor would be summoned to attend to him.”

Adekeye further alleged that the commission failed to relay El-Rufai’s position accurately to his family.

“However, no medical attention was arranged. Rather, one Henry, believed to have been seconded to the ICPC from another agency, falsely informed a family member that El-Rufai did not wish to see a doctor. Henry was vigorously challenged by a family member for this false, insensitive, and absurd claim.

“This is not the first time that ICPC officials will attempt to attribute to Mallam what he did not tell them.

“Mallam had been taken to an eye clinic on Thursday, 4 June, but his eyes had gotten worse overnight, putting him in great discomfort and alarming the wives who visited him today.”

He criticized the commission for allegedly violating El-Rufai’s rights despite a court order obtained by his lawyers to enable him to access medical care, noting that no government agency should deny a person in its custody access to medical care.

“The persistent problem with his eyes during his time in custody had led Mallam’s counsel to obtain a court order to enable him access to his doctors and medical treatment. Despite this, the ICPC persists in treating him as if he is without rights and is undeserving of a duty of care while in their custody.

“No agency of the government is allowed to be indifferent to the medical condition of a person in their custody. The ICPC must respect the human rights of persons in its custody, obey court orders and allow them access to the medical treatment that they require.”

The family of the former governor had earlier in May accused the ICPC of denying him access to medical care and food deliveries while in custody.

In a statement, the family said El-Rufai’s personal doctor visited the ICPC headquarters to discuss the outcome of some medical tests conducted on the former governor.

However, officials of the commission allegedly prevented the doctor from seeing him, insisting that written approval from the ICPC chairman was required.