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2027: PRP Clears Donald Duke as Presidential Candidate, 420 Others

Nigeria | 15 seconds ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has cleared a former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Duke’s clearance followed the conclusion of the review of the recently held primaries by the Primaries Appeal Committee and the subsequent approval of the committee’s report by the NWC.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, said in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja that the NWC also upheld four other election outcomes, including governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly primaries.

Ishaq said that all other candidates had been cleared to contest the 2027 general election, except in the Tarauni Federal Constituency in Kano, where the primary election was nullified.

According to him, the party will field a total of 420 candidates across all elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

“In line with our commitment to active participation in the electoral process, the PRP is proud to field a total of 420 candidates across all positions in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Ishaq expressed the PRP’s commitment to the principles of internal democracy and service, as well as to delivering credible and transformative leadership for the country.

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