Northcourt Now Part of Panterra Real Estate Group

Northcourt, a leading real estate advisory business, is now part of the Panterra Real Estate Group.

This transition consolidates the firm and four affiliated businesses into an integrated real estate platform. The newly unified group brings together distinct but connected businesses across the real estate and construction value chain: Panterra Principal Investments, the group’s proprietary capital arm; Panterra Real Estate Asset Management, which manages institutional and private capital assets; Panterra Research & Analytics, the group’s data and intelligence engine; and Build Africa, its building materials distribution business.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, Panterra Real Estate Group, Tayo Odunsi explained, “Northcourt began as a real estate advisory firm, and over the years our work grew well beyond that original mandate. Clients now want partners willing to invest their own capital alongside, manage assets with genuine discipline, and research the market with transparency. Panterra is the structure that holds all of this together.

The group is committed to investing capital in high-growth opportunities, with research as the foundation rather than a justification after the fact, measuring itself by the quality of what it helps create. Further, the group will roll out a bouquet of services, including a weekly West Africa market review, curated reports, and timely dispatches covering key market movements, topical issues, capital, and infrastructure projects.

Chief Investment Officer, Panterra Real Estate Group, Ayo Ibaru said, “The restructuring allows the company to bring its investment practice into full focus, as we have made a deliberate choice to build an investment practice that holds itself to the standards institutional capital rightly expects, and that puts our own conviction on the line before we ask anyone else to put theirs.

“That is the standard we have set for ourselves, and I’m genuinely excited about what we get to build from this point forward.”