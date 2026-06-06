New Super Eagles Invitee Sets off Transfer Battle Between Man City, Chelsea

Super Eagles invitee, Zadok Yohanna has just become the most sought-after young African player in world football after Premier League giants, Manchester City and Chelsea joined the race to sign the teenager, Soccernet.ng reports.

The 18-year-old AIK Solna winger has attracted strong interest across Europe after an outstanding breakthrough season in Sweden, but it is Premier League clubs that are currently leading the chase for his signature.

According to a TeamTalk report, both Manchester City, through the City Football Group, and Chelsea, through BlueCo, have opened discussions over a possible deal for the highly-rated youngster. Their arrival has intensified a contest that already includes Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton were the first English club to make a significant move, agreeing personal terms with Yohanna and submitting an opening bid worth €23 million. Newcastle then responded with a superior offer valued at €24 million plus add-ons, placing themselves at the front of the queue.

However, the involvement of Manchester City and Chelsea has dramatically altered the landscape, with both clubs possessing the financial muscle and global networks to challenge any existing proposal.

AIK stand firm on Super Eagles lad Yohanna

Still, no deal has been completed for Zadok Yohanna. Negotiations remain ongoing after initial talks failed to produce a breakthrough, with AIK determined to secure the highest possible fee for one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Swedish football in recent years.

Chelsea are reported to have discussed a package worth more than €25 million, while Manchester City continue to monitor developments closely as they assess their next move.

Yohanna’s rise has been remarkable. Less than a year ago, AIK signed him from Kaduna-based Ikon Allah Football Academy for just €750,000. Since then, the left-footed right winger has progressed rapidly through the club’s ranks, forcing his way from youth football into the senior team.

Known for his explosive pace, direct dribbling and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Yohanna has registered five goals and four assists in 18 senior appearances.

His performances earned him a first invitation to the Super Eagles and have also attracted scouts from clubs including Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Should AIK accept any offer in excess of €23 million, Yohanna would become the most expensive player ever sold by a Swedish club, eclipsing the previous Allsvenskan transfer record and delivering a huge financial windfall for AIK.