‘Nigeria’s Problem is System Failure’

Oghenevwede Ohwovoroile in Abuja

An author, Chuka Modebe, has stated that Nigeria’s problem is not corruption but system failure.

He stated this at the launch of his book ‘It Starts with A Plan’ last Wednesday in Abuja.

Modebe said corruption is a byproduct of system failure, adding that what we need is to fix our systems, and corruption will go. “Here, we have system failure, not corruption. Corruption is what comes from system failure.

“That system failure is because we’re using colonial frameworks in modern times. It is designed to extract, keep us placated, and extract our minerals. So, we need to develop and produce,” Modebe said.

He stated that all we’re getting is too much politicisation and brainless economics, and no social input apart from sharing money, stating that those who pretend to be fighting for us are not doing anything about it.

Also, the Chairman of the book launch, Prof. Jubril Ibrahim, in his remarks, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of many discussions with Chuks about his plan to start something. And I always ask him, Is Nigeria ready for you?

“The most important issue about governance is lost among Nigerians of today. Governance is to produce and provide services for the people. To provide services for the people means that the government wants to know who the people are and what they want. What are their needs? What are their reflections on priority allocation? And this has to be in every part of Nigeria- the 774 local government areas of the country.

“That’s the ambition of Chuks. Let’s create a platform. Let’s create a mechanism where every Nigerian can engage with their service providers, starting with the local government areas, to provide the services Nigerians need.”