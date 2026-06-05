COFFHA President-elect Promises More Humanitarian Services

Yusuf Ebiti

The Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA), has concluded plans for the investiture ceremony of its president-elect Augustina Igbokwe. Speaking ahead of her investiture Igbokwe outlined an ambitious plan to expand the organisation’s reach to more vulnerable women, children, and families across Nigeria.

She pledged to build on COFFHA’s 33-year legacy of service and position the association to deliver humanitarian interventions with greater dignity and speed. She stressed that the organisation would remain committed to serving the poorest communities while upholding the values of integrity and selflessness that have defined it since inception.

Outlining her priorities, the incoming president said her administration would focus on three key areas. The first is the completion and activation of the 300-capacity Skill Acquisition Centre in Okun-Ajah, Lekki.

According to her, economic empowerment remains the fastest route out of poverty, as the centre will equip widows, young women, and underserved youth with practical skills for decent work and self-reliance.