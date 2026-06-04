THE SCOURGE OF RITUAL KILLINGS 

The criminals should be served full weight of the law

Increasingly, many Nigerians are now living in fear over growing cases of ritual killings. Last week, security operatives arrested a suspected serial killer who reportedly confessed to murdering dozens of people in the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State. The suspect claimed he was assisted by a woman who usually lured unsuspecting victims to isolated locations where they were murdered, obviously for ritual purposes. But the Odukpani killings are not isolated incidents. While there may be no reliable statistics, the menace of missing persons and ritual killings across the country has become pronounced. Indeed, it has become so obvious that a civil society organisation, ‘Enough is Enough’, has since opened a website to document the trend.

From Lagos to Port Harcourt, Enugu and other cities across the country, hardly a week passes without tales of some people killed for what are attributed to ritual purposes. Last November, a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) officer and her 12-year-old daughter, were gruesomely murdered in Osun State by a family friend who lured them to the shrine of a herbalist where they were slaughtered and dismembered, with their vital organs removed. And in April this year, the Kwara State Police Command apprehended a man with the skull of a deceased family member whose remains he had exhumed.

Ritual killing is not a new criminal challenge. In March 2014, the nation was thrown into confusion when a kidnappers’ den was discovered in Soka community, Ibadan, Oyo State. After the den was raided by some commercial motorcyclists who were searching for two of their missing colleagues, human skulls, dried human parts alongside malnourished victims reportedly reserved for ritual purposes, were discovered. In August 2018, the Lagos police arrested one Taiwo Akinola, a suspected cult member, for allegedly attempting to kill his mother for money rituals.

But perhaps one of the most celebrated cases was that of the Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David-West who reportedly lured seven young ladies with high-risk lifestyle across Lagos, Imo and Rivers State to hotels and murdered them for rituals. Similarly, a young graduate who was raped and murdered while searching for a job in Uyo environs, Akwa Ibom State, few years ago, was reportedly used for ritual purposes. There was also the horrifying murder of a 300-Level undergraduate of Delta State University, Abraka, by a gang of four yahoo boys. One of the criminals told the police that they took the young lady to a bush where they plucked out her eyes, removed her breast and heart.

But the questions inevitably arise: What are the motives? What could be the cause of these grim acts of violence against fellow human beings, and indeed, the society? What could account for these barbaric acts of violence even among the supposedly educated citizens? Many attribute the menace to the growing sense of desperation to acquire wealth, without work. Amid the prevailing poverty and joblessness in the land, many have resorted to doing anything, no matter how weird, for wealth. Yet, there is no proven link between the costly rituals and the instant wealth promised through magical potions by herbalists and voodoo practitioners even when our society is now ravaged by it.

Today, many of our university campuses have become breeding grounds for Yahoo boys and girls who are looking for instant wealth. Sadly, the education they received does not rid them of the superstition that wealth comes from productive enterprises and not from human body. And with that, many innocent citizens are becoming victims to barbaric killings.