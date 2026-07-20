Tosin Ajayi and the Humanity Behind the Badge

By Lemmy Ughegbe

Power changes many people. Some become distant. Others become inaccessible. Many begin to measure success by the authority they wield rather than the lives they touch. But every so often, one encounters a public servant whose humanity appears to have survived the weight of office. Such leaders remind us that compassion is not the opposite of strength.

It is one of its highest expressions.

That thought came to mind recently following reports that the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, facilitated the meritorious employment of twenty-seven orphans into the Service.

In a country where thousands compete for every vacancy, and where admission into the DSS is regarded as one of the most competitive recruitment processes in the public service, the story resonated instantly with Nigerians.

Not merely because twenty-seven young people found employment.

But because twenty-seven children who had already known the pain of losing parents were reportedly given the chance to rebuild their future. That single act tells us something important. Leadership is at its noblest when it deliberately lifts those whom life has already burdened.

Those who have known Mr. Ajayi insist this did not begin with his appointment as Director-General. Long before he assumed leadership of Nigeria’s foremost domestic intelligence agency, they describe a man who quietly sponsored the education of indigent children, extended assistance to struggling families and gave generously without seeking recognition.

If those accounts are accurate, public office did not create his compassion. It merely enlarged its reach.

Perhaps nothing illustrates that humanity more profoundly than another story.

Raised in a Christian family by parents who are both clerics, Mr. Ajayi reportedly mobilised friends and associates to support the construction of a mosque in Kaduna.

There is something quietly beautiful about that gesture. It reminds us that genuine compassion does not pause to ask whether the person in need worships in a church or a mosque.

Humanity sees people before it sees religion.

At a time when Nigerians are too often encouraged to dwell on the things that divide them, such acts quietly affirm the values that bind them together.

Leadership also reveals itself in how it responds when institutions fall short. Those familiar with recent developments within the DSS point to occasions where the Service apologised and facilitated compensation for individuals who had been wrongfully detained, instead of waiting to be compelled through lengthy litigation.

No institution is perfect.

The true test of leadership is not whether mistakes never occur.

It is whether there is sufficient integrity to acknowledge them, and sufficient courage to make amends.That approach does not weaken an institution.

It strengthens public confidence in it.

The operational achievements of the DSS are well known. Preventing terrorism.

Protecting national security. Disrupting criminal networks.

Safeguarding constitutional order. Those are enormous responsibilities.

But perhaps leadership is measured by something even deeper. Not simply by the threats an institution neutralises.

But by the hope its leader inspires.

Titles eventually fade.

Appointments come to an end. Uniforms are retired. Offices are vacated. What endures are the lives transformed along the way.

The orphan who receives an opportunity. The child whose education is paid for. The family that finds hope again. The citizen whose dignity is restored through justice. Those are the monuments that no retirement can erase.

History remembers powerful men. But it remembers humane men even more kindly. Perhaps that is the lesson behind the badge.

That the finest intelligence officer is not only one who protects the nation.It is also one who never stops caring about the people who make up that nation.

Dr Lemmy Ughegbe (Ph.D) FIMC, CMC

Email: lemmyughegbeofficial@gmail.com

WhatsApp ONLY: +2348069716645