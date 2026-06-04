Seplat Energy to Lead Education Financing Discourse at Africa Social Impact Summit 2026

Funmi Ogundare





Seplat Energy Plc has been named the official Theme Partner for the Education Session at the 2026 Africa Social Impact Summit (ASIS), as part of efforts to address Africa’s widening education access gap and strengthen youth employability across the continent.

Under the partnership, Seplat Energy will spearhead strategic discussions on education financing, access to quality learning, and skills development when the summit convenes at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, from July 22 to 24, 2026.

Convened by Sterling One Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations in Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the summit is themed, ‘Financing for Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies.’

The collaboration is expected to drive high-level conversations on how governments, the private sector and development partners can work together to deliver more inclusive and scalable education outcomes for Africa’s rapidly growing youth population.

With Sub-Saharan Africa accounting for the highest number of out-of-school children globally, stakeholders have continued to advocate increased investment in education as a critical pathway to economic growth and social development.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, noted that the collaboration underscores the urgency of investing in Africa’s human capital.

“Africa’s future will be defined by the investments we make in people today, especially young people. Education remains one of the strongest drivers of economic mobility, innovation and long-term development.

“We are proud to welcome Seplat Energy Plc as theme partner for ASIS 2026 as we continue to mobilise bold partnerships and scalable solutions capable of transforming outcomes across the continent,” she said.

Also commenting, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said the partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainable development and youth empowerment.

“At Seplat Energy, we recognise that education and youth empowerment are fundamental to Africa’s sustainable development. Partnering with the Africa social impact summit provides a platform to contribute meaningfully to solutions that equip young people with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy,” Brown stated.

He added that its participation reflects its broader focus on human capital development and its belief that education remains a key driver of economic resilience and inclusive growth across Africa.

“The 2026 Africa social impact summit is expected to attract more than 2,000 delegates from over 50 countries, including government officials, investors, development finance institutions, private sector leaders, philanthropists and civil society organisations.”

The summit would feature high-level dialogues, investor roundtables, sector-focused sessions and partnership engagements aimed at catalysing innovative financing solutions and accelerating sustainable development across Africa.