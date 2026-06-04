Senate Passes Malaria Elimination Bill, as Nwoko Says Nigeria Can End Deadly Disease

• Hails landmark legislation, says country must shift from treatment to prevention, eradication strategy

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Nigeria may be on the verge of a major breakthrough in its decades-long battle against malaria following the passage of the National Agency for Malaria Elimination Bill by Senate.

Sponsor of the legislation, Senator Ned Nwoko, declared that the country now had a realistic pathway to ending one of its most devastating public health challenges.

Nwoko, who represents Delta North Senatorial District, described the senate’s approval of the bill as a milestone that could transform Nigeria’s approach to malaria control from routine treatment of infections to a coordinated national strategy aimed at eliminating the disease altogether.

Speaking after the bill scaled Third Reading in the senate on Wednesday, the lawmaker expressed optimism that Nigeria could replicate the success of countries that had successfully eliminated malaria through sustained political commitment, effective coordination, and targeted interventions.

He said, “Malaria has been eliminated in several countries around the world. It is achievable. Nigeria can end malaria, and Africa can end malaria. What is needed is focus, coordination and political will.”

The legislation, titled A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Agency for Malaria Elimination and for Related Matters, 2025 (SB.172), seeks to create a dedicated institution to coordinate and drive a nationwide, data-driven campaign against malaria.

The bill was first introduced in Senate in May 2025 before undergoing committee scrutiny and extensive stakeholder consultations.

Under the proposed framework, the agency would be responsible for coordinating malaria prevention, surveillance, environmental management, research, public awareness campaigns and elimination programmes across the country.

Nwoko said the legislation reflected years of advocacy and commitment to malaria eradication, stressing that he has championed similar proposals long before his election to the senate.

According to him, malaria continues to claim thousands of lives annually across Africa, particularly among children and other vulnerable groups, despite being both preventable and treatable.

Senate Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary), which reviewed the bill, reported overwhelming support from stakeholders during consultations and a public hearing attended by health experts, government agencies, development partners and civil society organisations.

The committee stated that many stakeholders argued that Nigeria required a specialised institution focused exclusively on malaria elimination rather than the current approach, which placed greater emphasis on treatment and management of infections.

Lawmakers subsequently adopted the term “elimination” rather than “eradication” in line with international public health standards and global best practices.

The committee also clarified that the proposed agency would complement and coordinate existing malaria-control initiatives while providing stronger institutional leadership and accountability for national elimination efforts.

According to the panel, the agency would establish zonal and state offices and develop a national strategic framework aimed at driving coordinated interventions across all tiers of government.

Nwoko maintained that sustained investments in environmental sanitation, waste management, fumigation, scientific research and innovation would significantly reduce mosquito breeding and lower malaria-related deaths nationwide.

“There is no amount of money spent to save lives that is too much. Families are still losing loved ones to malaria every day. We cannot continue to treat this as normal,” he said.

With Senate approval secured, the bill is expected to proceed to the House of Representatives for concurrence before being transmitted to Tinubu for assent.

If enacted, the National Agency for Malaria Elimination would rank among Nigeria’s most ambitious public health reforms in recent years and could strengthen the country’s leadership role in Africa’s campaign against malaria.

For Nwoko, the objective remained clear: “This is a fight we can win. Nigeria can end malaria, and we must be determined to do so.”