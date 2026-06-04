Oborevwori Inaugurates Three Roads Spanning 18km in Ndokwa West

• Assures early completion of Phase II Of Utagba-Uno/Ndemili road

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday inaugurated three newly completed road projects in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State totaling about 18 kilometers, reiterating his administration’s commitment to infrastructure across the state.

He described the roads as critical infrastructure that would boost trade, commerce and rural development across Ndokwa nation, urging the relevant agencies to step up the tempo of work on the ongoing phases.

Inaugurated by the governor are the 4.5-kilometre Obi-Ibabu/Ibabu Road in Onicha-Ukwuani, Phase I of the five-kilometer Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road, and the 8.4-kilometer Etua-Ukpo/Etua-Etiti/Etua-Oliogo Road.

He described the roads as valuable infrastructure critical to expansion of trade, commerce and rural development across Ndokwa nation.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at Utagba-Uno, the governor thanked the host communities, traditional rulers, community leaders, stakeholders and residents for the warm reception accorded him in spite of the downpour.

Oborevwori said, “Today marks another milestone in our commitment to bringing meaningful development to the doorsteps of our people. The roads we are commissioning are critical to trade, commerce and our rural renewal programme.”

He noted that the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road was conceived as a phased project, with the first phase stretching about five kilometres and connecting Umutu town to adjoining communities.

The newly completed projects further demonstrate his administration’s determination to ensure that all local government areas benefit from the state’s infrastructure development agenda, he said.

The governor recalled that on May 6, he performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aboh-Akarai Road and bridge project across the Okiri River in Ndokwa East, where he pledged equitable distribution of development projects across the state.

He commended the contractors for the speedy completion of the roads, noting the projects would improve connectivity, reduce transportation costs, enhance access to markets, attract investments and stimulate socio-economic activities in the area.

However, Governor Oborevwori expressed displeasure with delay in the completion of the Inam-Abbi Access Road and Utagba-Uno-Eweshi Road projects, which were initially scheduled for inauguration alongside the other roads on Wednesday.

He warned his administration would not tolerate unnecessary delays in project execution and directed the Ministry of Works to ensure the projects are completed before the end of the year.

The governor also disclosed that work was progressing on several road projects across Ndokwa Nation, including the approved seven-kilometre Emu-Ebendo-Iyasele-Ashaka Road and the six-kilometre access road to the Kwale Industrial Park.

Other ongoing projects, he said, include; the Emu-Beneku Road, the Ogbedigbo-Afor Road with a spur to the palace, and the Timber Road to Waterside in Obiaruku.

Addressing the lingering electricity challenges in Ndokwa communities, Oborevwori revealed that government had approved the rehabilitation and restoration of power infrastructure in the area but lamented that some facilities were vandalised after completion.

He assured residents that efforts were underway to restore electricity to the affected communities and urged community leaders and youths to protect public infrastructure from vandalism.

“I have directed that work should continue, and I assure you that the persistent blackout affecting Ndokwa communities will be addressed as quickly as possible,” he said.

The governor further directed the Commissioner for Works to commence the necessary processes for the execution of the second phase of the Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road project.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to responsible governance, Oborevwori said the visible infrastructure projects across the state were products of prudent resource management and deliberate efforts to improve the welfare of Deltans.

He also used the occasion to restate Delta State’s support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, stressing that the state would continue to align with policies and programmes that promote development and national progress.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme described the road projects as the fulfilment of long-standing aspirations of the people of Ndokwa nation.

He commended Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to infrastructural development, assuring him that the people would reciprocate his efforts with continued support.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, said the projects had transformed communities that were previously difficult to access and would significantly improve transportation and economic activities.

Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Council, Chief Obi Nzete, lauded the governor for the numerous development projects being executed in the area, describing Oborevwori’s administration as one that has positively impacted the lives of the people through investments in roads, education, healthcare and security.

President-General of Utagba-Uno Community, Barr. Kenneth Oseji, said the completion of the road connecting seven communities would greatly enhance economic growth and development in the area.

In the same vein, President-General of Ndokwa Neku Union, Comrade Amaechi Asugwuni, congratulated the governor and the communities on the successful execution of the roads as well as other projects across Ndokwa nation, urging political leaders to prioritise legacy projects that would positively impact their people.