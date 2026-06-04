Industry Trends Report Identifies Structural Shifts Redefining How African Markets Operate

Emma Okonji

TheBoardroom Africa, the continent’s pioneering executive search and leadership advisory firm, has released its industry trends report, which identified four structural shifts already shaping capital allocation, regulatory direction, and competitive positioning across African markets.

The report revealed that the era of expansion-led growth was over, with Africa’s business leadership class pivoting from growth narrative to institutional proof.

The report brought together insights from 30 senior executives, founders, investors and policymakers, spanning more than 20 sectors, including financial services, energy, technology, healthcare, infrastructure and the creative economy.

Key findings from the report showed that Capital is being re-priced; AI has moved from experiment to infrastructure; Healthcare is being redesigned, not just funded; and Governance has moved from policy to proof.

According to the report private credit is replacing equity-led growth as the dominant financing model across the continent, adding that for African businesses, the implications are significant. Access to capital now requires demonstrating durable performance, beyond growth potential. Accurate risk pricing is now foundational to sustainable capital access and is strengthening repayment culture and credibility with mainstream investors.

The report also explained that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved from experiment to infrastructure, as AI is no longer a competitive differentiator but an operational backbone across fintech, energy, healthcare and compliance.

According to the report, healthcare is being redesigned, not just funded, as Africa’s health systems are undergoing a structural shift. The report identifies a decisive move from volume-based to value-based care – away from counting procedures toward measuring outcomes and cost. At the same time, care delivery is migrating from centralised hospitals toward decentralised networks of outpatient centres, community hubs, and virtual platforms. On financing, the report identified impact investment as a catalytic complement to public funding, not a replacement for it.

The report also said governance has moved from policy to proof, as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), AI ethics, cybersecurity and social performance are converging into a single accountability framework. The report advised that Boards must demonstrate institutional integrity, not report on it, since compliance effectiveness will be judged less by policies produced and more by behaviours evidenced.

Analysing the report, Founder and CEO, TheBoardroom Africa, Marcia Ashong-Sam, said: “Africa’s challenges have always been its most compelling investment case. What is different now is that its leaders are building the institutions to prove it. TheBoardroom Africa exists because the most consequential thinking about this continent rarely makes it into the public conversation. It stays in boardrooms, in investment committees, in the private deliberations of leaders who are too busy building to narrate what they are building. This report changes that.”

“As the continent moves from expansion to optimisation, narrative to proof, and pilot to platform, the leaders who will define the next chapter are already in the room,” Ashong-Sam said.