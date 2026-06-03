Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Eid-El-Kabir Holiday in Lagos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening returned to Abuja after the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in Lagos, during which he undertook a series of important political, governmental, and national engagements.

Tinubu, whose official plane, Nigeria Air Force 1, touched down at Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 5:17pm, was received by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu; and other senior government officials.

During the Sallah holiday period, the president received Vice President Kashim Shettima and several groups, including the leadership of the senate, led by Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for the traditional Sallah homage.

Members of Nigeria Governors’ Forum led by its Chairman and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from Oyo State, including its governorship candidate, Senator Sharafadeen Alli; as well as APC candidates for the House of Representatives and House of Assembly from Lagos State, also visited the president.

Tinubu also on Monday attended the International Fleet Review at Eko Atlantic City Waterfront as part of activities commemorating the 70th Anniversary of the Nigerian Navy. He inaugurated three Nigerian Naval vessels – NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila, and NNS Gurara – on the occasion.

On the same day, the president received His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic of Benin, in a meeting that reinforced the longstanding bond of friendship, regional cooperation, and economic partnership between the neighbouring countries.

Before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday, Tinubu had also visited Lagos to participate in the APC primaries to elect candidates for House of Assembly, governor, House of Representatives, Senate, and President.

The president voted in Lagos at his own primary and was overwhelmingly endorsed nationwide by close to 11 million voters as the party’s torchbearer in the 2027 presidential election.