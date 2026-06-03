NYSC Assures Nigerians of Neutrality During Upcoming Elections

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has assured Nigerians of the neutrality of corps members during the upcoming elections in the country.

NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Olakunle Nafiu gave the assurance Tuesday in Abuja at the 2026 Batch “B” Pre-Orientation workshop with the theme, “Strengthening the Orientation Course to Advance National Priorities and Contemporary Challenges.”

The pre-orientation workshop was aimed at reviewing the successes and gaps of previous orientation courses to aid better planning for future orientation

exercises.

Nafiu said as the elections are approaching, the NYSC needed to impart the spirit of neutrality on the corps members because elections are very important to Nigerians.

He said, “With national elections approaching, our top priority is to reinforce NYSC’s neutrality during orientation.

“Corps members must receive comprehensive civic education, understand their codes of conduct and maintain strong security awareness during electoral duties.

“We cannot afford to disappoint ourselves and those that have gone before us. We must therefore be seen to be above board in our operations leading to the 2027 general elections and the off-cycle elections in Ekiti that comes up later this month and Osun in August this year.”

He said the security of lives and property of corps members had remained a challenge to NYSC’s operations in recent time, adding that current security environment requires increasing vigilance and strong safety protocols.

“They must promote security awareness and maintain close cooperation and collaboration with security partners to keep our camps safe.

As you return, you have a few days to reinforce your relationship and strengthen your engagement with the heads of intelligence and security agencies in your areas of operation in your respective states,” he told the corps members.

Nafiu reminded state governors of their responsibilities to the scheme, noting that “there is no doubt that improved orientation camp facilities are crucial to our operations.”

According to him, “As the corps population grows, state governments must be made aware of the importance of fulfilling their obligations to provide fitting and functional orientation camps for the scheme to utilise.

“Let me remind us that strengthening the orientation cause is a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future. By equipping youths with skills, value, and resilience, we empower them to drive national development.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Planning and Statistics, NYSC, Nura Umar who spoke on the theme and relevance of the workshop, underscored the critical role the orientation cause plays in shaping the values, conduct, and overall service experience of corps members for impactful national service.

“Being the first point of formal engagement, the exercise remains focus in ensuing discipline, patriotism, unity, and deep sense of national purpose on the corps members. The workshop also offers a very good opportunity to deepen collaboration with our stakeholders, enhance inter-agency synergy, with a view to preparing all stakeholders for the successful conduct of the forthcoming orientation exercise,” he said.