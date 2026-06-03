2027: APC Committed to More Appointive, Elective Offices for Women, Says Yilwatda

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has declared that the party was committed to securing more elective and appointive positions for women in the forthcoming political dispensation.

Yilwatda gave the assurance yesterday when he received the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Idele, alongside the six Zonal Women Leaders and State Women Leaders from across the federation at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

Yilwatda, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, described women as the enduring pillars upon which the party’s successes have been built.

Drawing an analogy between women and flowers, Yilwatda said women bring beauty, colour, value and vitality not only to homes but to the nation and the APC family.

“You are the pillars of this party in rain and sunshine. During campaigns, you are there. During elections, you are there. In virtually every activity of the party, you are always present and actively involved.

“Women are the flowers, not just of our homes but of our country. When flowers are planted around a house, they bring colour and fragrance.

“You have brought those qualities to our great party. We want to plant more flowers in our State Houses of Assembly, in the National Assembly and in positions of leadership across the country,” Yilwatda noted.

The APC Chairman emphasised that women possessed the competence, capacity and leadership qualities necessary to excel in public office, stressing that gender should never be a barrier to political advancement.

“Our party is blessed with women of immense capacity. Being a woman does not make you less than a man. We must empower you. We must strengthen you. We must continue to create opportunities for you to serve and lead,” he said.

Yilwatda assured the women leaders that he would personally champion their cause within the party and government structures ahead of the 2027 general election.

“When appointments are being made in 2027, my voice will be there for you. When campaign councils are being constituted, you can be sure of your participation. I will stand behind you all the way.”

The National Chairman further argued that the principle of federal character should extend beyond geographical considerations to include gender representation.

Earlier, the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Mary Alile Idele, said the visit was designed to formally introduce the 17 newly elected State Women Leaders, who emerged through democratic processes across the country.

She commended Yilwatda’s leadership, describing it as inclusive, unifying and inspirational.

“Your leadership style has brought unity, cohesion and renewed confidence within our party. The membership expansion drive under your watch has attracted admiration from Nigerians and deserves our appreciation,” she said.