Ugo Udezue to Host South-East Basketball Tournament in Ebonyi

*To also inaugurates new basketball court during the tourney

The South-East Representative on the board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Ugo Udezue, will host a three-day South-East Basketball Tournament in Ebonyi State.

This event has been confirmed for June 5 to June 7.

Udezue, who is also the AFA Sports CEO, said the programme is part of efforts to promote grassroots basketball development and youth empowerment in the region.

Speaking on the tournament yesterday, Udezue said: “Ebonyi State had no viable basketball court in the whole state, but the state is producing a lot of players. Half of the Coal City Blazers (the only Premier League team in the southeast) are from Ebonyi.

“We cannot keep putting the burden on the government. As stakeholders, in addition to creating an enabling environment, we must commit to sports infrastructure, especially in the southeast, where football is the dominant sport. “We will continue to push development through infrastructure. We have donated uprights in Enugu for the indoor stadium, and have now built a court in Abakaliki. We are grateful to other chairmen in the other states that have helped reinvigorate existing structures, and we will continue to push development through infrastructure,” observed the NBBF board member.

The tournament will be held at the Ebonyi Shopping Mall, Abakaliki, with participating teams drawn from the five South-East states: Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Anambra, and Abia.

A major highlight of the event will be the commissioning of the Hon. Richard Idike Basketball Court, a facility facilitated by Udezue to help basketball development and talent discovery.

The Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports in Ebonyi State, Hon. Richard Idike, is expected to attend as the Special Guest of Honour and will officially inaugurate the court during the tournament.

Udezue noted that the initiative aligns with the vision of expanding basketball opportunities in the region and creating pathways for young athletes to develop their careers in the sport.

The tournament is expected to attract basketball stakeholders, coaches, administrators, and fans from across the South-East, providing a platform for exciting competition and the continued growth of the game in Ebonyi State.