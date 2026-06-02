  • Tuesday, 2nd June, 2026

Oyebanji Rallies Security Agencies for Guber Poll, Says Ekiti Unsafe for Criminals

Nigeria | 12 seconds ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

With less than three weeks to the Ekiti State governorship election, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has vowed that criminal elements would find the state too hostile for their activities as his administration stepped up security measures to safeguard lives, property and the electoral process.

The governor gave the assurance during a security meeting with the Commander of the 12 Brigade, Lokoja, Brigadier-General Kazeem Umar Sidi, in Ado-Ekiti.

Oyebanji said the state government, in collaboration with security agencies and the federal government, had activated strategies aimed at preventing any threat to peace and stability before, during and after the June 20 governorship poll.

He stressed that while Ekiti remained one of the safest states in Nigeria, his administration would not relent in its efforts to strengthen security and protect residents from criminal activities.

The governor said discussions with the military commander centred on reviewing the security situation in the state and adopting proactive measures to address emerging threats.

According to him, the visit reflects the federal government’s commitment to ensuring adequate security across the country and guaranteeing that citizens go about their daily activities without fear.

Oyebanji warned criminal elements plotting to disrupt public peace to steer clear of the state, insisting that security agencies had been placed on alert to deal decisively with any attempt to undermine law and order.

“This government will leave no stone unturned to ensure citizens are protected, and this is a strong signal to all criminal elements in the state. Ekiti will be too hot for them, especially as we move toward elections in three weeks,” he declared.

The governor also cautioned against the spread of fake news and false security alarms, noting that misinformation could create unnecessary panic and undermine public confidence.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and continue to support government efforts aimed at preserving the peaceful atmosphere in the state.

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