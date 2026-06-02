Anti-malaria Campaign: Over 34.7m Mosquito Nets Distributed in Nigeria in 2025

Nigeria’s malaria control efforts recorded a major milestone in 2025 with the successful distribution of more than 34.7 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) across 10 states through an extensive logistics operation coordinated by the Society for Family Health (SFH).

Project Director of the Supply Chain Initiative (SCI), Christopher Dangana, a pharmacist, said the exercise was implemented in partnership with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), the Catholic Relief Services, and supported by the Global Fund and other development partners.

He described the intervention as one of the most efficient public health logistics operations in recent years.

“The distribution of over 34.7 million nets is not just a logistical achievement; it is a direct protection for millions of Nigerians at risk of malaria,” Dangana said.

According to him, a total of 36.5 million mosquito nets were moved from state warehouses to local government stores, while 34.7 million were delivered to community distribution points for household access.

“We achieved 100 per cent delivery to all targeted locations, with no recorded losses during transportation,” he added.

To improve transparency, the initiative said it deployed a digital Logistics Tracking Application that enabled real-time monitoring of consignments from dispatch to final delivery. The system, piloted in two states in 2024 and expanded to 10 states in 2025, tracked shipments through multiple stages and generated electronic proof of delivery.

The programme managers said the technology strengthened accountability and gave donors and health authorities verifiable data on commodity movement.

Despite the gains, the operation, the organisation explained, faced logistical challenges, including poor road networks, flooding, and difficult terrain in some regions.

In riverine areas of Delta State, the organisation said that transport teams relied on a combination of trucks and boats, with some consignments undergoing multiple transfers before reaching final destinations.

Dangana noted that even in hard-to-reach areas, delivery targets were met. “Even with the challenges of terrain and infrastructure, we ensured that every targeted community received its allocation,” he said.

According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa continues to bear the highest malaria burden globally, with pregnant women and children under five most at risk, making mosquito nets a critical preventive tool.

Stakeholders said the success of the campaign underscores the importance of strong partnerships in health interventions. While NMEP provided national coordination, Catholic Relief Services served as principal recipient of Global Fund malaria grants, with SFH handling last-mile delivery.

Dangana added that the intervention demonstrates the impact of efficient supply chains on public health outcomes.

“This achievement represents millions of Nigerians better protected against malaria, and it shows what is possible when systems, partners, and technology work together,” he said.