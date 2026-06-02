2027 Polls: NDC Plans Independent Result Transmission, Says Utomi

• ACF knocks Peter Obi’s one-term promise, Tinubu ‘shambolic’ performance

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi has said that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) was preparing its own independent election result transmission system in the 2027 elections.

According to him, election results from polling units across Nigeria would be transmitted live and monitored globally through major international media platforms, including CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Fox News, and credible Nigerian news outlets.

Utomi also revealed that the party planned to deploy a strong network of polling unit agents nationwide to ensure votes were protected and election officials were not subjected to intimidation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC operated an election transmission centre, I-rev where all election results are collated and transmitted to the INEC offices.

In the 2023 general election, the I-rev was involved in several controversies that the election management body described as election technical glitches.’’

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum, AFC, has rejected the one-term promise by the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi.

The Forum also passed a poor performance verdict on President Bola Tinubu-led government after three years in office.

ACF said Obi’s promises to serve for one term not only undermined the nation’s democracy, but were also unconstitutional.

The ACF stance added to the growing debate over the NDC presidential candidate’s pledge and what it meant for regional power dynamics ahead of the next general election.

Obi had vowed to serve only a single term of four years if elected in 2027, stating that four years were sufficient for a sincere leader to positively transform the country.

In an interview on national TV, the former governor of Anambra State insisted that he would serve only one-term in office and handover to the North, “even with a gun to my head.”

However, in an exclusive interview, the ACF National Secretary, Tukur Baba, said such pledges were very unnecessary.

“Such a promise is totally unnecessary, even as a campaign material, it is still very unnecessary. Firstly, such a power shift is not a constitutional provision. It is a matter for political parties to decide.

“Another leading presidential candidate had mentioned that and that is not correct. Secondly, it is very undemocratic, we cannot be practicing democracy and are putting all kinds of road blocks. That is not democracy.

“Thirdly, when you are rotating power from one geo-political zone to another, tomorrow, it may become a religious affair, they will come out and say it is time for so so religion.

“We have at least four hundred ethnic groups in this country and three major religious groups. The more we stick to the power shift, the more we embrace division among us.

“Why will Peter Obi make such a promise? Supposing he becomes the president of Nigeria and performs excellently well in his first tenure, would it be fair for Nigerians, North or South, men or women to say Obi will not go again because he made promises even though he is good?

“By him promising one term means he is likely not going to do his best. He is being unfair to the electorate. All we need in this country is just good governance.

“We want accountability, fair representation and good welfare of the citizens. Welfare includes security, school, health and anti-corruption drives.

“If Peter Obi comes to power and after two years we begin to see results, it will be unfair for him to say he only wants four years.

“Imagine if in two years Obi is able to tame banditry, Boko Haram and other terrorist groups across the country, then he said he wants to leave after four years, that will be unfair to those who elected him.

“If I’m to sit down with Peter Obi, I will tell him, ‘you promised one term and then return power to another region, that is being irresponsible’.

“Until we abolish tribalism and region-based politics, we may not go far as a country. We are marching backwards in reverse order.”

He, however, clarified that the group has no preferred policy candidate, stating that its duty was to analyse and allow the electorate to decide.