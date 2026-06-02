Gulf of Guinea: How NIMASA, HLSI Defeated Piracy

It is on record that the Gulf of Guinea accounted for the majority of global kidnappings at sea, earning a notorious reputation as the world’s piracy capital. However, the story is markedly different today. Nigeria, once the epicentre of maritime insecurity in the region, has recorded four consecutive years without a piracy incident in its territorial waters. Behind this remarkable turnaround lies a strategic alliance between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, HLS International Services Limited and the Nigerian Navy, whose Deep Blue Project has become a continental benchmark for maritime security. Eromosele Abiodun writes

For years, pirates terrorised the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), the GoG was regarded as one of the world’s most dangerous maritime corridors. In 2017 and 2018 there were 33 and 45 piracy incidents respectively. Stretching from Senegal to Angola and accounting for a significant share of Africa’s maritime trade, the region became synonymous with piracy, armed robbery at sea, kidnapping of seafarers, oil theft and other maritime crimes.

At the epicentre of this challenge was Nigeria, whose vast coastline, strategic location and busy shipping lanes made its waters a preferred target for criminal networks. The consequences were severe. Shipping companies paid huge war-risk premiums, investors grew increasingly concerned about maritime security, and Nigeria’s image as a maritime nation suffered significant damage.

Today, however, the narrative has changed dramatically. Nigeria has recorded four consecutive years without a piracy incident in its territorial waters, a remarkable achievement that has attracted global recognition and restored confidence among international shipping operators. Analysts attribute Nigeria’s election into category C sit at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to its success in the war against piracy.

At the heart of this transformation is the strategic partnership between the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and HLS International Services Limited (HLSI), the implementation partner of the Deep Blue Project. Together, with strong support from the federal government and the Nigerian Navy, they have built one of Africa’s most sophisticated maritime security architectures.

The recent graduation of 177 maritime security personnel under the Deep Blue Project in Lagos once again highlighted the importance of the initiative in sustaining the gains already recorded in Nigeria’s maritime domain and across the Gulf of Guinea.

Gulf of Guinea Piracy Challenge

The years 2017 and 2018 represented one of the darkest periods for maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to reports from international maritime organisations, the region accounted for the majority of global kidnappings of seafarers during that period. Pirates frequently attacked commercial vessels, oil tankers and offshore installations, often operating with sophisticated weapons and intelligence.

Nigeria’s waters became particularly vulnerable. Criminal groups exploited gaps in surveillance, limited maritime assets and weak coordination among security agencies. Crew members aboard merchant ships were routinely kidnapped for ransom, while vessels were attacked and cargo stolen.

The International Maritime Bureau (IMB) consistently ranked the Gulf of Guinea among the world’s most dangerous maritime zones. Maritime insurers responded by imposing high war-risk insurance premiums on vessels entering Nigerian waters, significantly increasing the cost of shipping and trade.

The economic implications were profound. Higher insurance costs translated into increased freight charges, making imports more expensive and reducing the competitiveness of exports. Foreign investors viewed the maritime sector with caution, while shipping lines sought alternative routes where possible.

Beyond the economic consequences, the situation posed a direct threat to Nigeria’s national security. The same criminal networks involved in piracy were often linked to crude oil theft, illegal fishing, smuggling and other transnational crimes. It became increasingly clear that conventional approaches alone would not solve the problem. A comprehensive, technology-driven and multi-agency solution was required.

HLSI Intervention

Recognising the urgent need for a modern maritime security framework, NIMASA partnered with HLS International Services Limited (HLSI) to implement the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, popularly known as the Deep Blue Project.

HLSI brought technical expertise, operational support and global best practices to the initiative. The company’s role extended beyond the supply of security assets to include training, capacity development, intelligence integration and operational support.

One of the project’s most significant innovations was the deployment of an integrated surveillance and response system designed to detect, track and neutralise maritime threats in real time.

The Deep Blue architecture combines air, land and sea assets under a unified command structure. These include special mission vessels, fast intervention boats, helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, armoured vehicles and a sophisticated Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence (C4i) Centre.

Through this integrated system, security agencies gained unprecedented visibility across Nigeria’s maritime domain. Suspicious activities could be detected early, analysed rapidly and responded to effectively.

Equally important was HLSI’s investment in human capacity development. Hundreds of maritime security personnel have undergone specialised training in surveillance operations, tactical interdiction, vessel boarding, intelligence gathering, communications and emergency response.

The graduation of 177 additional personnel under the latest training programme demonstrates the continuing emphasis on capacity building. The graduates included special mission vessel officers, engineers, helicopter crews, fast intervention boat operators and boarding teams, all critical components of the Deep Blue operational framework.

This combination of technology, training and operational coordination has fundamentally altered the security landscape in Nigeria’s maritime environment.

Nigerian Government Support

While technology and expertise were important, the success of the Deep Blue Project would not have been possible without strong political backing from the federal government.

Recognising the strategic importance of maritime security to national economic growth, the government provided the policy support, funding and institutional coordination required to implement the project.

The government’s commitment was further demonstrated through the enactment of the Suppression of Piracy and Other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act. The legislation provided a legal framework for prosecuting piracy and maritime crimes, making Nigeria the first country in West and Central Africa to domesticate international anti-piracy conventions.

The law strengthened deterrence by ensuring that arrested offenders could be prosecuted and convicted under Nigerian law.

Government support also facilitated enhanced cooperation among NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Air Force, intelligence agencies and other security institutions.

This whole-of-government approach ensured that maritime security became a national priority rather than the responsibility of a single agency. The results have been impressive. International maritime stakeholders, including shipping companies and insurers, have acknowledged the significant improvement in security within Nigerian waters. The reduction in war-risk concerns has contributed to renewed investor confidence and enhanced Nigeria’s standing in the global maritime community.

NIMASA-HLSI Partnership

The partnership between NIMASA and HLSI remains one of the most successful public-private collaborations in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

By combining NIMASA’s regulatory mandate with HLSI’s technological and operational capabilities, both organisations created a sustainable framework for maritime security management.

The collaboration enabled the deployment of cutting-edge security infrastructure while ensuring that local personnel acquired the skills needed to operate and maintain the systems independently.

Speaking at the recent C4i Capability Demonstration and Graduation Ceremony in Lagos, NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, noted that Nigeria has maintained four consecutive years without piracy incidents.

According to him, the achievement has led to reduced war-risk insurance concerns, restored confidence among international shipping operators and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Similarly, the Nigerian Navy has consistently acknowledged the value of the Deep Blue Project. Representing the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Rear Admiral Mustapha Bala Hassan described the initiative as a classic example of successful inter-agency collaboration.

His remarks underscored a critical lesson from the Deep Blue experience: maritime security is most effective when agencies work together under a unified operational framework.

Today, the Deep Blue Project serves as a model for other African nations seeking to address maritime insecurity through integrated security solutions.

Need to Sustain the Drive

Despite the remarkable achievements recorded so far, experts agree that sustaining the gains is just as important as achieving them.

Maritime criminals continuously adapt their tactics, meaning security agencies must remain vigilant and proactive. Continuous investment in surveillance technology, training and intelligence capabilities will be necessary to stay ahead of emerging threats.

The recent graduation of 177 maritime security personnel demonstrates an understanding of this reality. Capacity building must remain a continuous process rather than a one-time intervention.

Maintenance and periodic upgrading of Deep Blue assets will also be critical. As technology evolves, security infrastructure must be modernised to address new challenges, including cyber threats to maritime systems and increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

Furthermore, regional cooperation remains essential. Since maritime crimes often transcend national boundaries, Nigeria must continue working closely with neighbouring countries, regional organisations and international partners to secure the wider Gulf of Guinea.

The private sector also has a role to play. Shipping companies, terminal operators, offshore oil and gas operators and other maritime stakeholders must continue supporting security initiatives through information sharing and compliance with security protocols.

Most importantly, government commitment must remain unwavering. Maritime security is not merely a security issue; it is an economic imperative that directly affects trade, investment, employment and national development.

The transformation of Nigeria’s maritime security landscape offers a powerful lesson on what can be achieved through vision, collaboration and sustained commitment. From being a global hotspot for piracy in 2017 and 2018 to recording four consecutive years without piracy incidents, Nigeria has demonstrated that maritime insecurity can be effectively confronted.

The NIMASA-HLSI partnership under the Deep Blue Project stands as one of the most significant success stories in Africa’s maritime sector. By combining technology, training, legislation and inter-agency cooperation, the initiative has restored confidence in Nigeria’s waters and strengthened security across the Gulf of Guinea.

As the nation seeks to expand its blue economy and maximise the opportunities within the maritime sector, sustaining and strengthening the Deep Blue Project will remain essential. The battle against maritime crime may not be permanently won, but the foundation has undoubtedly been laid for a safer, more secure and more prosperous maritime future.