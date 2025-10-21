NGX Group, LASG Expand Care to Over 120 Children, Others  

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health and Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), has expanded its flagship community nutrition intervention, Project BLOOM (Bringing Life to Our Overlooked Minors), to Ajegunle under Lagos State Health District V, reaching over 120 children with their mothers and caregivers.

The outreach, held at Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat in partnership with the Lagos State Health District V, builds on the success and measurable impact of the pilot held at Yaba’s Aiyetoro Primary Health Centre, where hundreds of children were screened and over 61per cent were found to need urgent medical intervention.

Commenting on the impact, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, Temi Popoola, said: “Seeing 48.8 per cent of the children identified with malnutrition now in recovery, and others who were once at risk steadily improving, has been truly inspiring. It affirms that our partnership with Health Emergency Initiative and Lagos State Government, is driving real, measurable change in our communities. For us at NGX Group, building strong capital markets goes hand in hand with building strong communities, because inclusive growth and social well-being are the true foundations of a resilient economy.”

Executive Director of HEI, Dr. Pascal Achunine, described the expansion as a vital response to the realities revealed by the pilot: “The first outreach showed us the depth of the malnutrition crisis and the power of swift, coordinated intervention. The results prove that when public and private sectors work together with urgency and compassion, we can save lives and restore hope.”

Director Planning Research and Statistics, Dr Oladeinde Ebenezer Oluwaseun representing the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Health District V, Dr. Oladapo Ashiyanbi, commended NGX Group and HEI for their “unwavering commitment to restoring hope to vulnerable families,” noting that the initiative aligns perfectly with the Lagos State Government’s ongoing nutrition and child health programmes.

At the Ajegunle outreach, children received Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTFs) and comprehensive health checks, while mothers and caregivers participated in practical nutrition education sessions focused on preparing low-cost, nutritious meals and maintaining proper hygiene. Initial screening results revealed that 69 children were moderately malnourished, 29 were severely malnourished, and another 24 were at risk of becoming malnourished.