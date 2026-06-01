Biafra: Soludo Calls for Intellectual Debate, Advocates Structured National Dialogue

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has issued a passionate call for a structured, intellectual interrogation of the “Igbo question” in Nigeria, urging stakeholders to move away from agitation, toward robust, empirical debate.

The governor made these remarks at the Light House in Awka following a compelling stage performance titled “The Tale of Two Nnamdis”.

The drama written by Tobe Osigwe and directed by Prof. Uche Nwaozuzu was presented by students of the Theatre Arts and Film Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), depicting the struggles of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Nnamdi Kanu.

Reflecting on the performance, Governor Soludo praised the students for spearheading a conversation that he believes has been largely absent from the academic and political discourse for too long.

Governor Soludo expressed concern over the lack of structured intellectual engagement regarding the challenges facing the Igbo people and their position within the Nigerian state. He commended the students for spearheading the debate

“I was at UNN last month—I recalled that Biafran war was literally declared there. I am glad that you people are now leading the way. That conversation must begin in a very structured manner.”

The governor cautioned against the methods of past agitations, particularly the “sit-at-home” syndrome that persisted for five years. He noted that such tactics often inflict harm upon the very people the agitators claim to support.

Drawing from his personal history, the governor shared the trauma of the Civil War, recalling that his mother died during the conflict and his father carried a bullet for 11 years following the war.

“I saw the war very clearly,” Soludo said. “I am a Pan-Africanist and a proud Nigerian. Ndị Igbo need Nigerians, Nigerians need Ndị Igbo; same for the world. Our prosperity will accelerate if we take advantage of a wider space.”

He emphasized that while he respects diverse convictions, he remains a strong advocate for bargaining and civil discourse, citing the political legacy of Nnamdi Azikiwe. “Zik helped us; he bargained in the First and Second Republics. He taught us the politics of bargaining.”

Governor Soludo challenged the Igbo populace to address what he termed a “dual personality” paradox regarding their participation in national politics.

He questioned the viability of seeking the presidency while simultaneously expressing deep reservations about the Nigerian project.

“It is true that Ndi Igbo want the presidency, but the paradox has to be addressed. As a people, where do we stand? How can you govern a people who don’t know your stand?” he queried.

The governor reiterated his readiness to participate in a structured, civil dialogue, expressing a desire to engage directly with diverse groups, including the faction led by Nnamdi Kanu.

He concluded by stressing the importance of tolerance for counter-narratives and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting any group that advances the discussion in a civil, intellectual manner.

“Any group that advances the conversation of the Igbo question in Nigeria will have our support. The beauty of our republican nature is that you cannot muscle your way through it—you must engage.”