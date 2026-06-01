Bauchi NUJ Applauds Gov Bala Mohammed for Remodeling Its Secretariat 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has commended Governor Bala Mohammad for his commitment towards remodeling the State Press Centre into a modern one.

This was contained in a statement issued by the secretary of the union, Isah Garba Gadau, yesterday while congratulating the governor on his 7th Anniversary in office.

Bauchi NUJ appreciated Governor Bala Mohammad for not only approving the ongoing construction of the modern press center but also assigned the SSG Alhaji Aminu Hammayo to supervise the work and ensure early completion.

The statement also deeply appreciates the present administration’s support to the NUJ and media family, especially reviving the state-owned media houses which stands as proof of his commitment to creating a befitting professional space for journalists.

“Equally commendable is the government sponsorship of the first-ever Media Summit hosted by NUJ Bauchi State Council last year, a landmark event that strengthened capacity, dialogue, and professionalism in our practice.” NUJ said

NUJ, Bauchi State Council, under the leadership of its chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, congratulated the governor on the remarkable milestone of 7 years in office as governor of Bauchi State.

“Seven years of purposeful leadership has left clear footprints across every sector of our dear state. From infrastructure, education, and healthcare to agriculture, rural development, and youth empowerment, your administration’s numerous achievements continue to transform lives and restore confidence in governance. Bauchi people can feel the impact, and the media has a front-row view of that progress.”

Bauchi NUJ pray for more wisdom, strength, and God’s guidance to enable Governor Bala deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Bauchi State before leaving office in 2027.

The statement also commended the governor for not interfering with the operation of state-owned media especially in covering the activities of opposition parties, all in promoting effective democracy.