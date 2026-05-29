United Nigeria Airlines’ Passengers Set to Win Samsung Phones Today

‎Passengers flying United Nigeria Airlines on the Lagos–Abuja–Lagos route on May 29, stand a chance of winning a new Samsung phone, the airline has said.

‎The airline has announced a partnership with Samsung as part of the “Awesome Row” plan where passengers on the route will get access to the new Samsung Galaxy A57 during the flight, and winners that emerge will get new devices.

‎Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Commercial Officer for the airline, Dayo Olawuyi, said the partnership is about creating value that passengers feel from the moment they check in.

“We partnered with Samsung because of our shared values of excellence and most importantly, to reward our loyal passengers with a live device experience. Passengers who fly with us on May 29 either from Lagos to Abuja or from Abuja to Lagos in the morning will stand a chance to win a Galaxy phone. We are very passionate about ensuring our customers have the best experience and that is exactly the kind of thing we want people to associate with flying United Air,” Olawuyi said.

‎Devices up for grabs include the Samsung Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37. All passengers on the selected May 29 Lagos–Abuja–Lagos flights are eligible to participate in the on-board lucky dip.

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