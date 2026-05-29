Tinubu Lauds Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun’s People-Centred Approach to Governance at 66

• Rejoices with aide, Sunday Dare at 60

•Says he demonstrates fine leadership, innovative thinking and courage

•Recognises his selfless contribution to formation of APC by people of like minds in 2014

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as he clocks 66 on May 29, 2026.

The President, in a congratulatory message on Thursday, lauded Abiodun’s people-centred approach to governance in the Gateway State.

Tinubu, in a six-paragraph message stated, inter alia: “I extend my warmest congratulations to Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, on his birthday, May 29.

“Notably, Governor Abiodun’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office. I commend him for his people-centred approach to governance in Ogun State.

“His implementation of the “Building Our Future Together” Agenda—anchored on five development pillars: infrastructure, social well-being and welfare, education, youth empowerment and job creation, and agriculture—is especially commendable.

“From transforming the state’s infrastructure, including the construction of a modern airport and the establishment of an airline, to adopting CNG and electric vehicles for transportation, expanding healthcare, improving access to education, and creating an enabling environment for investment, Prince Abiodun has significantly elevated the standard of governance in Ogun State.

“I acknowledge his efforts in advancing Ogun State’s industrial revolution and ‘Ease of Doing Business’, feats which are clearly in tandem with the Renewed Hope Agenda of my administration.

“As the Governor celebrates this special occasion, I join his family, friends, and the good people of Ogun State to wish him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve his state and the nation.”

The President also on Wednesday rejoiced with one of his media aides, Sunday Akin Dare, on his 60th birthday on May 29, 2026.

Tinubu, in paying tribute to his Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Dare, said as his personal staff, he demonstrated fine leadership, innovative thinking and courage.

He also recognised his selfless contribution from 2013 to 2014 toward the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by people of like minds from both the South and Northern part of the country.

The President, in the birthday message, stated, inter alia: “Today, I celebrate Chief Sunday Akin Dare, renowned journalist, communications expert, and my Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, on attaining 60 on May 29, 2026.

“Sunday has come a long way with me as an ally and partner in our long and arduous struggle to establish a progressive democratic order in the country.

“Since he returned from the United States of America to join us, he has neither relented nor looked back in his resolve to contribute significantly to the entrenchment of democratic good governance in the land.

“Together, day and night, from 2013 to 2014, we were in the crucible, planning, strategising, consulting, and engaging with like-minded people in our bid to forge an alliance between progressives in the North and South of Nigeria, until the birth of our governing All Progressives Congress.

“Through it all, Sunday exhibited no let or hindrance. His dexterity, tenacity, industry, resilience, professionalism, and multitasking clearly came to the fore.

“As my Chief of Staff/Special Adviser, Media and Publicity at the time, he demonstrated fine leadership, innovative thinking and courage.

“It was in recognition of these attributes that our late leader and patriot, President Muhammadu Buhari, who also encountered him at the time, appointed Sunday first as Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management of the National Communications Commission, and later as Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“As Special Adviser, Media and Public Communications in our administration, Sunday has brought his deep understanding of digital and new media to bear in the work of our media and communications team.

“His commitment to family values, community advancement and Nigeria’s development is also remarkable.

“It was therefore no surprise that his country awarded him the high honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) and his community installed him as the Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland in Oyo State.

“I congratulate Sunday on reaching this milestone age of 60, and particularly on his immense accomplishments at this age. I also commend his important contributions to his community, state, the journalism profession and Nigeria at large.

“I thank him for his partnership, his useful services to our progressive front, and his continuous, invaluable work in our Renewed Hope Administration.

“I wish him many more years, good health and increased wisdom so he can continue to offer more useful services to Nigeria.”