Passenger Demand: African Airlines Record 2.2% Increase amid Global Decrease of 3.4% due to Middle East Crisis

• As FAAN strengthens collaboration with justice stakeholders on airport security, prosecution

Chinedu Eze and Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





In April 2026, African airlines recorded 2.2 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger demand, as capacity grew by 1.2 per cent, while load factor was 77.9 per cent, compared to last year, according to International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In the same period, global air passenger demand recorded by the association decreased by 3.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2025.

The development was contained in a report made available by IATA yesterday, where it reported that airlines capacity also went down by 5.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 83.9 per cent, down by 0.2 point compared to April 2025.

In a related aviation sector development, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reinforced its commitment to strengthening security enforcement and judicial processes within the country’s airports.

FAAN stated that the commitment was the highlight of a high-level justice stakeholders’ engagement focused on arrest, prosecution, and judicial administration in the aviation sector.

The engagement, themed, “Strengthening Arrest, Prosecution and Judicial Administration within the Airport Environment,” brought together legal professionals, security agencies, prosecutors, and other critical stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for improving justice administration and regulatory enforcement across airport facilities.

On the African-global passenger demand oscillation, IATA disclosed that on regional basis, the drop was expectedly highest in the Middle East, with a whopping 46.6 per cent; the highest in the last one decade in the region.

IATA Director-General, Willie Walsh, stated, “The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down -3.4 per cent.

“The situation for air transport remains highly volatile. The cost of jet fuel more than doubled in April, which is pushing airfares up. Forward schedule data is showing a reduced offering in the coming months, indicating that airlines are balancing high fuel costs and weaker demand.”

In the area of cargo, IATA reported that Africa recorded a 7.7 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in April, against a -9.4 per cent year-on-year decrease in capacity, with a 12.8 per cent year-on-year rise in demand for air cargo movements from Africa to Asia, the 10th consecutive month of growth on the trade lane.

During the period under review, global cargo demand rose by four per cent year-on-year, but capacity decreased by 0.4 per cent.

Walsh said, “Air cargo demand grew four per cent year-on-year in April, driven by strong Asia-linked trade flows. But this positive news masks a more complex operating environment.

“Severe disruption at major Gulf hubs due to the war in the Middle East continued to reshape trade routes and constrain capacity on key corridors.

“With dedicated freighters carrying much of the growth, air cargo is once again keeping supply chains moving amid trade disruptions. The coming months will test how well the sector can absorb continued geopolitical uncertainty and elevated operating costs.”

Meanwhile, representing Managing Director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku, Director of Aviation Security Services, ACP Afegbai Igbafe, stressed the critical role of effective law enforcement and inter-agency collaboration in safeguarding airport infrastructure and maintaining public confidence in Nigeria’s aviation system.

Kuku said the airport environment must continually reflect order, safety, discipline, and strict compliance with established regulations.

She stated that offences committed within airport facilities should never be treated lightly due to their potential effect on passenger confidence and national security.

The managing director, in a statement issued on Thursday by the agency, said it remained fully committed to ensuring the safety and security of passengers, staff, and airport users.

She added, “Achieving this objective requires stronger synergy among Aviation Security (AVSEC), the Nigeria Police, relevant security agencies, prosecutors, and other stakeholders operating within the aviation ecosystem.”

Kuku emphasised the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms within airport environments to guarantee compliance with aviation laws, safety standards, and security regulations.

In her opening remarks, Director of Legal Services, Bridget Gold, described the engagement as timely and significant, particularly in addressing practical legal and operational issues affecting airport administration.

Gold explained that the forum was designed to deepen stakeholders’ understanding of judicial administration processes within the airport environment, while also clarifying the respective roles of security agencies, prosecutors, legal practitioners, and other relevant institutions in the effective administration of justice.

According to her, “The engagement would further strengthen cooperation, coordination, and mutual understanding among stakeholders responsible for maintaining law, order, and security within Nigeria’s airports.”

The event featured technical presentations and interactive sessions by legal experts, security agencies, prosecutors, and other industry stakeholders on improving arrest procedures, prosecution processes, and judicial coordination within the aviation sector.