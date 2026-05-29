Oborevwori’s Tenure Extension for DESOPADEC Excites Indigenous Contractors in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Indigenous Contractors Forum has congratulated members of the Board of the interventionist agency following extension of their tenure by one year.

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, had announced the DESOPADEC Board tenure extension recently with a promise to send a bill to the State House of Assembly for approval.

However, DESOPADEC Indigenous Contractors Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Ogie Samson and Secretary, Prince Charles Ebigbagha, issued yesterday, said the gesture by the governor was in the right step considering the revitalization of the agency by the Board in recent times.

The forum described the extension as a well-deserved recognition of the Board’s contributions to community development within the commission’s mandate areas as well as the cordial relationship established with stakeholders.

The forum was full of praises to the Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA), Chief Kome Okpobo, for his excellent representation of the governor in achieving the objectives for which the commission was set up which in turned germinated into the extension of tenure by one year.

It specially commended the Executive Director, Finance and Administration (EDFA), Chief Kome Okpobo, for fostering positive relationship between the interventionist agency and the Indigenous Contractors Forum.

“We want to state categorically that the decision to extend the Board’s tenure, led by Chief John Nani, along with the EDFA, Chief Kome Okpobo and the Managing Director, Chief Festus M. Ochonogor is a confirmation of the Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s confidence in their ability to run DESOPADEC successfully and this we can attest to”, it added.

It noted that the tenure of the Board and management of the agency has brought positive changes to the commission and improved the relationship with stakeholders.

The forum also commended Governor Oborevwori for approving the tenure extension for members of the DESOPADEC board, describing the decision as a reflection of the governor’s commitment to continuity and development under his M.O.R.E agenda.

According to the forum, the extension would provide an opportunity for the board to consolidate on existing achievements and further strengthen development efforts across the oil-producing communities in Delta State.

The forum pledged its continued support to the governor and the DESOPADEC board, expressing optimism that greater progress would be achieved through unity and collaboration.