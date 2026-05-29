NDLEA AND THE IJEBU METH BUST

The agency’s war against illicit drugs is commendable

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) last week uncovered and shutdown the biggest ever methamphetamine laboratory in Nigeria. It was tucked away in Abidagba forest in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State. Jointly operated by a Nigerian drug cartel and Mexican collaborators, illicit drugs and chemicals valued at over N480 billion were recovered during the operation. Ten members of the cartel were arrested, including three Mexican nationals and the alleged kingpin named Anochili Innocent at his residence in Lekki, Lagos. “Let it be known that no matter how deep into the bush you hide, no matter how secure your gated estate is,” said Agency’s Chairman, Buba Marwa, “the NDLEA will hunt you down, disrupt your networks, and seize your ill-gotten wealth.”

A highly impressed President Bola Tinubu commended the bravery and dedication of NDLEA operatives, warning that drugs not only pose a critical security threat for the nation, but also a grave danger to the future of our youth, some of whom have become victims of the trade. “This landmark success is a strong message that our security agencies will not tolerate organised crime and criminality anywhere in the country,” said the President. The NDLEA deserves all the commendation. The war against illicit drug and abuse in Nigeria is particularly difficult because it has, over the years, been compromised on many fronts. But the Marwa-led NDLEA is making a big difference. Almost on a daily basis, kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs are seized, just as arrests are regularly made, while the convicted are sentenced as a deterrent. Thousands of others are also being counseled and rehabilitated.

This remarkable progress is better appreciated against the backdrop of the institutional inadequacy of NDLEA as the leading anti-narcotic agency faced with the task of drug control in a country with an exceptionally high prevalence of drug use. Hard drugs, ranging from cannabis – often called Indian Hemp – to cocaine, heroin and amphetamines – are increasingly available on the street and abused by both the young and the old in our country. Last week, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command uncovered a major drug trafficking network in Lagos, recovering illicit substances valued at about N7.8 billion. At about the same time, the NDLEA, Kano Strategic Command, also uncovered and dismantled a network of caves and underground tunnels used for illicit drug consumption and trafficking in the Rimin Kebe area of the State.

The World Drug Reports recently identified cannabis as the most abused drug, corroborated by National Drug Use Survey which revealed that over 11 million Nigerians abused it. The drug use prevalence for ages 15 to 64 in Nigeria is put at 14.4, almost three times the global drug prevalence of 5.5 per cent. It is little wonder that the NDLEA has recently established a radio station essentially to counter the glamorisation of drugs.

Hard drugs cause serious problems for the user and the society at large. There is a correlation between the abuse of drugs and organised crime. Many of the audacious crimes including vicious robberies and murders, raiding of banks, and kidnappings, are said to be aided by drugs. Many experts agree that issues related to drug abuse have increased the challenges of insecurity in the country. But the NDLEA under Marwa is alive to its responsibility. Besides issues of welfare for staff, he has strengthened the capacity and capability of his officers with good operational tools which has earned the trust and confidence of international partners. Only last week, a delegation of the United States Africa Command commended Marwa for providing good leadership and pledged enhanced collaboration to fight against illicit drugs.

We urge the NDLEA not to relent in their war against the drug cartels.