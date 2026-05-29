  • Friday, 29th May, 2026

MMIA Vows to Strengthen Airside Safety, Operational Discipline

Business | 5 seconds ago

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The safety committee at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) has unveiled sweeping new safety measures following an emergency-style stakeholder meeting of its Airport Safety Committee, signalling a zero-tolerance approach to reckless driving, debris hazards, and safety violations across Nigeria’s busiest airport.

The committee is a group of safety managers from various airport stakeholders, who meet regularly to discuss safety issues and propose solutions collectively.

In a decisive move, the committee has slashed airside speed limits from 15km/h to 10km/h within the International Terminal Zone 1 construction areas, where on-going rehabilitation of the E-Wing and D-Wing has dramatically reduced operational space. The 15km/h limit remains in effect for ITZ 2 zones. Officials confirmed that adequate signage will be installed immediately to enforce compliance.

The newly inaugurated Airside Taskforce has commenced full operations, tasked with strict monitoring of all vehicles, equipment, and personnel. Industry sources say the Taskforce represents a renewed commitment to ending years of lax enforcement that have plagued the airport’s operational areas.

In a stern warning to ground handlers, fuel marketers, and catering services, the Committee declared that drinking, smoking, and reckless driving on the airside remain strictly prohibited, with regular alcohol testing now mandated.

The committee identified Foreign Object Debris (FOD) as a critical safety concern, explicitly banning the sale of sachet alcohol drinks within the airport environment.

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