FAAN Moves to Strengthen Airport Security through Collaboration

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reinforced its drive to improve security enforcement and judicial coordination within the nation’s airports through a high-level stakeholders’ engagement aimed at strengthening arrest procedures, prosecution processes, and the administration of justice in the aviation sector.

The engagement with the themed” ‘Strengthening Arrest, Prosecution and Judicial Administration Within the Airport Environment’, convened legal professionals, security operatives, prosecutors, and other key stakeholders to examine practical measures for improving law enforcement, regulatory compliance, and justice delivery across airport facilities nationwide.

Representing the Managing Director of FAAN, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, the Director of Aviation Security Services, ACP Afegbai Albert Igbafe, said the protection of airport infrastructure and the preservation of public confidence in Nigeria’s aviation industry require stronger collaboration among security and justice institutions.

He observed that airports are highly sensitive operational environments where strict security standards, discipline, and compliance with aviation regulations must be upheld at all times.

According to him, offences committed within airport premises carry serious implications for national security, passenger safety, and operational stability, stressing that such violations must be addressed promptly and professionally through effective legal and enforcement mechanisms.