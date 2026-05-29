Eagles Aim for Reggae Boyz Fall to Retain Unity Cup as Summer Consolation

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigeria’s Super Eagles who are not one of the 10 African countries to feature in next month’s FIFA World Cup, will however have something to celebrate if they succeed in beating Jamaica a second consecutive time to retain the four-nation Unity Cup Invitational Tournament in London tomorrow.

However, what is giving the handlers of the team headache now is the non arrival of Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and Adams Akor as at Thursday night. Eagles trained at the Cray Valley without the trio. And are to have their

official training today at the Charlton Athletic Stadium (The Valley) in London.

All three players are expected to be in camp for the Reggae Boyz clash on Saturday.

Under-strength Super Eagles 2-0 defeat of Zimbabwe on Tuesday night has however reinforced Head Coach Eric Chelle’s belief in his boys’ capability to retain the Unity Cup.

With a little tweak in his playing personnel, tactics and pattern, Chelle’s banking on returning to Lagos with the cup.

Now, all eyes have shifted to new boy, Femi Azeez who scored the brace against Zimbabwe to deliver the goods. The 24-year old Millwall winger is already receiving rave reviews that Eagles handlers have found a capable stand-in for Ademola Lookman in Nigeria’s starting XI.

Azeez’s self-assured output against Zimbabwe, gladdened the hearts of the technical crew and much is expected of him tomorrow against a Jamaican side that nearly torpedoed the books last summer.

The Super Eagles and the Reggae Boyz battled to a 2-2 draw in the final of the same mini-tournament on Saturday, 31st May, 2025, before the Eagles swept to victory 5-4 after penalty shootout to retain the trophy they had won in 2002 and 2004 – the only two times the competition had been held previously.

In its first edition in 2002, the Unity Cup was played by only two teams, with Nigeria defeating Jamaica by a lone goal scored by a former Nigeria U17 team captain James Obiorah.

Two years later, the Republic of Ireland joined the two teams, but Nigeria still emerged champions, with Bartholomew Ogbeche emerging the top scorer with three goals.

It was at the 2004 edition that Obafemi Martins made his mark, scoring on his debut for Nigeria.

On Saturday, Coach Chelle is permitted further experimentation with the largely fresh group he has brought to London, with Wrexham FC of England goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo, likely to be given the nod to start having kept a clean sheet against the nifty Warriors on Tuesday.

A reassuring rearguard of Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Igoh Ogbu and Obinna Igboke could also be wholly retained, following a commendable outing against the Zimbabweans.

It may be recalled that it was at the Unity Cup last year that Igoh Ogbu, who plays for Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic, got his break into the Eagles’ big league.

Tochukwu Nnadi, who played some part in the Super Eagles’ campaign at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco, may again team up with US-based no-nonsense tackler Alhassan Yusuf and former U17 team captain Samson Tijani in the middle, as Terem Moffi, Philip Otele and Azeez run things at the fore.

Cyprus-based goalkeeper Francis Uzoho is also available, as are midfielder Tosin Oyedokun and forwards Owen Oseni and Rafiu Durosinmi who also did not disappoint as substitutes on Tuesday.