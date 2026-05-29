Customs Agents Seek Suspension of Local Shipping Charges Increase by NSC

Eromosele Abiodun

Customs agents in the country have called on the federal government to compel the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to suspend the planned increase in shipping charges pending the review by the standing committee.

President of the National Council of Managing Director of Licensed Customs Agents, the umbrella body of customs agents in Nigeria, Mr. Lucky Amiwero stated this in a petition to President Bola Tinubu.

The increase, he said, is a clear contravention of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in respect of local shipping charges between providers and users of shipping/Port and related service approved by the federal government.

“The Memorandum of Understanding under Articles 2(b)&4 clearly states that any other charges shall require agreement between the Parties concerned through the Nigerian Shippers Council, which must be complied with.

“In line with provision of Article 2 and 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding there is the need to follow the prescribed procedure as contained in the MOU. First is by submitting the information of increase to the standing committee of the detailed information, why the Increase and the percentage must be submitted to the standing committee for consideration and review any increase

“We hereby request the suspension of any Local Shipping Charges increase, pending the review by the standing committee, which entails the detailed information of the increase the Percentage (%) and if the Increase is necessary, to be sent to the standing Committee as approved by the Federal Government,” he said.

The Nigerian Shippers Council, he said, is to forward all detailed information of increase for the local shipping charges to the standing committee who are signatory to the MOU, who are to review in line with the approved federal dovernment MOU.

“We refer the government to the usual procedure of initiating increase of local shipping charges. Notification of increase as proposed is always forwarded to the standing committee, reference 2003 NSC/TOD/FPS/011/VOL.V/54 OF 20TH JUNE And NSC/TOD/FPS/011/VOL.35 OF 14TH April 2003 in line with article 2(b)&4 of the MOU.

In line with Article 2(b)&4 of the memorandum of understanding the request Made by Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN), which was forwarded to the Shippers Council and the shippers Council forward same to the technical standing committee for review,” he added.