Boosting Trade with West Africa-Caribbean Connectivity

Chinedu Eze

For many years there has not been scheduled flight connectivity between West Africa and the Caribbean despite the huge trade potential between the sub-region and the Caribbean.

It is that latent market that Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has opened with scheduled flight service to the route.

For starters, the Caribbean is a sub-region of the Americas located in and around the Caribbean Sea. It is positioned south of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico, east of Central America and Mexico, and north of South America. Most of the people who live in the sub-region have Africa ancestry but it is becoming a more diverse society, as many other races find home in the sub-region.

Potentially, trade between Nigeria, West Africa and the Caribbean is expected to unlock massive economic opportunities, including boosting tourism and connecting the people who were forcefully shipped from West Africa back to their motherland.

So, due to shared climates, culinary heritages, and a growing demand for niche health foods, farm produce grown in West Africa could have excellent export potential in the Caribbean, and such connectivity will significantly boost tourism, as many in the Caribbean have shown their zest to identify with their routes.

For about three years Air Peace has developed this route and currently has started scheduled service to the destinations.

According to the spokesman of the airline, Efeoghene Osifo-Whiskey, Air Peace, has successfully operated its first scheduled commercial flight from Lagos to Barbados, marking the launch of a direct air service designed to simplify travel between both regions.

“The historic flight was operated on the carrier’s luxurious Boeing 777 aircraft on 24 May 2026, and it departed Lagos with over 284 passengers on board the 315-capacity aircraft, underscoring the growing demand for more seamless travel options between Nigeria and the Caribbean,” Osifo-Whiskey said.

Among the dignitaries and notable personalities on the flight, were Air Peace Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Nowel Ngala; the High Commissioner of Barbados to Nigeria, Ghana and Liberia, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland; renowned Nigerian actress, Temitope Olowoniyan; alongside other airline delegates and passengers.

The airline noted that beyond the launch of a new route, the service addresses a long-standing challenge experienced by travellers moving between Africa and the Caribbean, particularly the burden of multiple stopovers, lengthy transit times, and complex visa requirements associated with connecting through several foreign destinations.

“The Lagos-Barbados service is expected to significantly improve accessibility by providing a more direct and convenient travel option for tourists, business travellers, diaspora communities, and cultural exchange initiatives across both regions,” Osifo-Whiskey further stated.

Industry stakeholders have described the development as another bold milestone in Air Peace’s expanding international operations and a strategic move toward positioning Nigeria as a stronger aviation gateway within Africa.

The airline said it has continued to grow its international footprint by prioritizing routes that create practical value for travellers while improving connectivity across underserved markets.

“The Barbados route also opens new opportunities for tourism, trade, investment, and deeper people-to-people engagement between West Africa and the Caribbean, further strengthening cultural and economic ties across both regions.

“Following the successful Lagos-Barbados inaugural operation, Air Peace is scheduled to operate the first commercial return service from Barbados to Lagos on May 25, with subsequent flights planned twice monthly, establishing the route as a growing air bridge between Africa and the Caribbean,” Osifo-Whiskey added.

On arrival in Barbados, THISDAY learnt that the government of Barbados, with the support of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), formally welcomed Air Peace at a high-level forum and media launch held at the Indigo Hotel in Barbados, following the airline’s inaugural commercial flight from Lagos.

The forum brought together senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, tourism executives, airline delegates, members of the media and key stakeholders, reflecting growing institutional support for enhanced connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean.

Among the dignitaries that welcomed Air Peace included the Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill and many other dignitaries.

Air Peace said the engagement marked a major milestone in on-going efforts to strengthen commercial, tourism and cultural ties between Africa and the Caribbean through direct air connectivity.

The launch also follows Air Peace’s confirmation of scheduled operations between Lagos and Barbados twice monthly, operating on the last two Mondays of every month.

Delivering remarks at the event, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, The Hon. Ian Gooding-Edghill, described the launch of direct air service between Lagos and Barbados as “a landmark occasion for Barbados, for the Caribbean and for deepening relations between the region and the African continent.”

He noted that the new route represents “the most tangible expression yet” of the strategic relationship both regions have sought to strengthen over time, adding that direct connectivity from Lagos to Barbados would further position Barbados as a gateway into the Caribbean.

“When Air Peace flies into Barbados, it does so carrying the weight of a relationship that both regions have been working toward,” the minister stated.

Reaffirming Barbados’ commitment to the partnership, Gooding-Edghill assured the airline of the government’s active support in ensuring the sustainability and long-term success of the service.

“We have no intention of being passive beneficiaries of your investment. We will work through our trade and investment bodies, tourism agencies, private sector and diplomatic channels to stimulate demand and ensure favourable conditions exist for this route to succeed,” he said.

He further expressed optimism that the service would expand beyond its inaugural year and become a model for mutually beneficial cooperation between Caribbean states and African carriers.

Also speaking at the forum, acting Chief Operating Officer of Afreximbank, Mr. Okechukwu Ihejirika, reiterated the institution’s commitment to initiatives that advance trade, investment and connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean, including Air Peace’s commercial operations between Lagos and Barbados. He emphasized the strategic importance of sustainable air transport links in achieving deeper regional integration and economic cooperation.

In his speech, Chief Commercial Officer of Air Peace Limited, Mr. Nowel Ngala, described the successful launch as the culmination of years of collaborative effort aimed at bridging Africa and the Caribbean through direct air travel.

“Today marks the end of the long road to making this airlift connection possible, and the beginning of a new journey that has now been created,” Ngala said. “It symbolizes stronger ties between Africa and the Caribbean and opens new opportunities for tourism, trade and the traveling public,” Ngala said.

He expressed appreciation to the government of Barbados, Afreximbank, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., diplomatic representatives and all stakeholders whose support contributed to the successful commencement of operations.

Ngala also acknowledged the leadership of Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Allen Onyema, for driving the airline’s vision of expanding African connectivity beyond the continent. He reaffirmed Air Peace’s commitment to promoting seamless travel, economic exchange and stronger people-to-people relations between Africa and the Caribbean through sustained air connectivity.

With Air Peace scheduled flight to the Caribbean, officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. outlined plans to expand Barbados’ tourism footprint in Africa through partnerships and targeted market education initiatives.

Many in the industry, especially travel agents, said that connection between the two sub-regions is long overdue because there is huge potential market that has for years been unexploited.

Air Peace operation is bi-monthly service which operates from Lagos to Barbados before continuing on to Antigua, with the return leg departing the following day.

Barbados becomes the airline’s third international destination outside Africa, alongside London and Antigua and the next before end of the year is Brazil.