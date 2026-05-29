Bank of Industry Wins Sustainable Bank of The Year at African Banker Awards 2026

James Emejo in Abuja





The Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria’s leading development finance institution, has been named Sustainable Bank of the Year at the 20th edition of the prestigious African Banker Awards 2026, held on the sidelines of the African Development Bank Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, Congo.

The award reinforces BOI’s growing reputation as a leading player in sustainable finance, responsible banking, and development impact across Africa. BOI emerged as the clear winner in a highly competitive category that featured some of the continent’s most respected financial institutions, including Access Holdings, Commercial International Bank (CIB) Egypt, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Nedbank South Africa, and Rawbank of the Democratic Republic of Congo, underscoring the Bank’s rising continental profile and the strength of its sustainability agenda.

The recognition reflects the Bank’s strategic commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of its operations and financing activities, particularly through the implementation of its Sustainability Financing Framework (SFF). A major milestone in this journey was the successful independent Second Party Opinion secured from S&P Global Ratings, validating the framework’s credibility and alignment with international sustainability standards and market expectations. BOI was also shortlisted for the Development Finance Institution (DFI) of the Year Award, further underscoring its rising influence within the continent’s financial and development landscape.

Commenting on the achievement, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, described the award as a strong validation of the Bank’s long-term vision for sustainable development and economic transformation.

“This award is a strong endorsement of the Bank of Industry’s commitment to financing sustainable and impactful development across Nigeria and Africa. At BOI, we recognise that the future of development finance lies in balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility and social inclusion.

“Our Sustainability Financing Framework represents a significant step in aligning our operations with global best practices while supporting industries and enterprises that create lasting value. We remain committed to mobilising capital that drives industrialisation, empowers businesses, creates jobs, and strengthens climate resilience and inclusive growth across the continent,” he said.

Dr. Olusi also commended the Bank’s Management, staff, and stakeholders for their dedication and strategic contributions to advancing BOI’s sustainability agenda, noting that the recognition reflects a collective commitment to strengthening the institution’s position as a forward-looking development finance leader in Africa.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most prestigious banking honours, the 20th edition of the African Banker Awards celebrated institutions driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable growth across the continent. The event, attended by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo on behalf of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, alongside leading financial figures including the President of the AfDB, Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, honoured 18 winners during an evening of recognition and celebration, capped by a performance from Congolese music legend Koffi Olomide.

BOI’s recognition comes at a critical time when financial institutions globally are under increasing pressure to align capital deployment with environmental sustainability, social inclusion, and long-term economic resilience. As the Bank continues to strengthen its development mandate, it remains committed to mobilising finance that drives industrialisation, MSME growth, job creation, climate resilience, and sustainable economic transformation across Nigeria and Africa.