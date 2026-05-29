Aso Rock Chaplain Defends Govt over Oyo Abductions, Says They’re Not Folding their Arms

• Backs Tinubu’s security response, mourns slain teacher

Mary Nnah in Lagos





Chaplain of Aso Rock Villa Chapel, and Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, yesterday, rose in defence of the federal government over the current security situation in the country, specifically citing the recent Oyo school kidnapping, and declared that the government was not sitting idle.

Adegbite said the kidnappers who murdered teachers and snatch schoolchildren were “agents of evil and enemies of humanity”.

The Christian leader also warned that the country could not overcome insecurity through prayer alone without urgent action, national unity, and political resolve.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, Adegbite, who is also Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter, said the country was “passing through challenging times, especially in the area of insecurity”.

Pushing back against growing public frustration that the federal government was passive, Adegbite maintained that the President Bola Tinubu administration was responding, even if many of those responses could not be made public.

He said, “It is important to state clearly that the federal government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, is not folding its arms in the face of these security challenges.

“Many strategic measures are being implemented to address insecurity and rescue victims, even though not every security operation can or should be made public for obvious tactical reasons.”

He described the recent wave of kidnappings and attacks, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, as events that had “understandably generated anxiety among citizens” and tested the nation’s faith and resilience.

The bishop’s most searing remarks centred on the murder of a mathematics teacher killed in the Oyo kidnapping saga, Mr. Michael Oyedokun.

He stated, “We are particularly saddened by the gruesome killing of a Mathematics teacher, Mr. Michael Oyedokun, during the unfortunate Oyo kidnapping saga.

“Such an inhuman act further confirms that the perpetrators are agents of evil and enemies of humanity, not representatives of any true religious teaching or value system. No genuine religion promotes the shedding of innocent blood or the torment of helpless citizens.”

Extending condolences to the teacher’s family, colleagues, students, and the entire education community, Adegbite prayed for the repose of Oyedokun’s soul and for divine comfort for all bereaved families, adding that justice must follow.

He said, “We strongly believe that the government will not allow his death, and the deaths of other innocent Nigerians lost to insecurity, to be in vain as efforts continue to bring perpetrators to justice and strengthen national security.”

Adegbite urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the capacity of the government and security agencies to decisively tackle the crisis, pointing to the recent appointment of a Special Adviser on Homeland Security as a commendable step towards stronger coordination, intelligence gathering, and response mechanisms.

Affirming that citizens had a constitutional right to voice their anger over insecurity, economic hardship, and perceived failures of government, the bishop drew a firm line between legitimate protest and actions that threatened the stability of the state.

He stated, “Nigerians are entitled to voice their concerns over insecurity, economic hardship and other perceived failures of government. Democracy thrives when citizens can freely express themselves within the law.

“However, we must also caution that protests should not become instruments of political destabilisation, incitement, or attempts to seize power unlawfully.

“National interest must remain paramount. While constructive criticism is healthy for democracy, actions capable of creating chaos, deepening division or undermining national stability must be discouraged.”

As religious leaders, Adegbite said their role at the moment was to call for restraint, dialogue, and patriotism from all stakeholders.

He said, “This is the time to build the nation together and not pull it apart. We encourage political actors and interest groups to pursue legitimate aspirations through democratic means and constitutional processes.”

The bishop commended All Progressives Con-gress (APC) for granting Tinubu the party’s presidential ticket to contest for a second term, describing it as a decisive move for the country’s future.

“We consider this a step in the right direction for continuity, stability, and the consolidation of ongoing reforms and laudable policies aimed at repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth and development, and we laud it,” he said.

He stated that continuity in leadership, when properly managed, gave government the opportunity to deepen economic reforms, strengthen institutions, and complete strategic programmes already underway.

“We pray that God grants the president wisdom, strength and divine guidance in the discharge of his responsibilities to the nation,” Adegbite stated.

He also congratulated Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his emergence as the governorship candidate of APC for the forthcoming Lagos State governorship election.

He described Hamzat as “an experienced technocrat, a seasoned administrator, and a committed public servant, who has served Lagos State diligently over the years, particularly in the last seven years, serving with dedication as the deputy to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu”.

Adegbite called on Nigerians across political, ethnic, and religious divides to remain united and hopeful, despite the weight of the present challenges.

He stated, “As Christian leaders and patriotic Nigerians, we shall continue to pray for peace, unity, progress and good governance in our dear country.

“We also call on all Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliations, to remain united and hopeful. Nigeria shall overcome its present challenges and emerge stronger by the grace of God.”