Air Peace Expands Fleet with Boeing 737-800 Acquisition

As part of its strategic drive to meet rising passenger demand across domestic and regional markets, Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace, has taken delivery of another Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, further strengthening its operational capacity and network expansion efforts.

The newly acquired aircraft, with registration number 5N-CGD, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Sunday, May 24, 2026, marking another significant milestone in the airline’s continuous fleet growth and modernization programme.

Configured with 189 Economy Class seats, the Boeing 737-800 NG is designed to deliver enhanced passenger comfort, operational efficiency, and scheduling flexibility across both domestic and regional routes. The aircraft features a spacious cabin layout, generous overhead storage, advanced avionics, modern safety systems, and fuel-efficient engines, making it one of the world’s most dependable and successful narrow-body aircraft.

Statement from the airline said that beyond improving passenger experience, the aircraft would bring substantial operational advantages to the airline. Its fuel-efficient performance supports lower operating costs and reduced carbon emissions, aligning with Air Peace’s commitment to sustainable and efficient aviation operations. Its versatility and range capabilities will also enable the airline to optimize route deployment while maintaining schedule reliability across its expanding network.

For passengers, the arrival of 5N-CGD translates into increased seat capacity, improved connectivity, and more flexible travel options across key destinations