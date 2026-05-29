Agbebire: Nigerian Airports Will Transform to Gateways of Growth

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Henry Agbebire, speaks on the plan by the agency to transform airports to gateways instead of transit facilities in response to the nation’s economic trajectory and potential passenger growth. Chinedu Eze brings the excerpts:

Looking at the mission that drives your activities, will you say that the renewed hope agenda reshaped FAAN’s operational priorities?

The Renewed Hope Agenda has given FAAN a clear national mandate to reposition our airports as engines of economic growth, not just transit points. Over the last two years, this has translated into efficiency over bureaucracy, passenger experience as a core KPI (Key Performance Indicator), and revenue optimisation through innovation. We are no longer operating as a traditional government agency; we are evolving into a service-driven, commercially aware airport authority aligned with national economic priorities.

What are the targets you aim to accomplish in the transformation plan?

Without hesitation, the crown jewel of our mission is the cultural transformation of FAAN and infrastructure upgrade. Infrastructure is visible, but culture is what sustains progress. Under the leadership of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, FAAN has begun a deliberate shift from a process-heavy organisation to a performance-driven institution.

The transformation is already reflecting in improved staff responsiveness, stronger accountability systems, and renewed pride in service delivery. That mind-set shift is the foundation upon which every other achievement rests.

What are the most critical infrastructure projects that are underway?

FAAN is currently prioritising high-impact, passenger-oriented and revenue-generating infrastructure, including terminal upgrades and rehabilitation across key airports, electrical and power system modernisation, particularly in Lagos, and expansion of cargo and logistics facilities. Focus has also been on runway and airside improvements for safety and efficiency. These projects are not isolated; they are part of a coordinated infrastructure renewal strategy designed to meet global standards and future traffic growth.

How true is it that those working with FAAN management must have embraced the new philosophy and objectives in order to actualise the set goals?

Mind-set change is everything. You can build world-class terminals, but without the right attitude, service will still fall short. The FAAN “Flight to Excellence” programme recognises that transformation must start from within. We are embedding a culture, driven by the Director, Special Duties and fully supported by the MD/CE, where every staff member sees themselves as a brand ambassador; where service excellence becomes non-negotiable; where accountability is internalised, not enforced; where transformation is not just structural, it is psychological and behavioural.

So, what steps are being taken to ensure professionalism and accountability?

We have moved from informal expectations to structured accountability systems. The current management has set clear performance metrics and service standards via the Performance Management System (PMS). It has strengthened supervisory and reporting frameworks. It propagates zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct. It also emphasises continuous training and reorientation programmes. Additionally, leadership is leading by example, because accountability must be top-down and bottom-up.

Recently FAAN attained ISO for high standard quality management system. How has this impacted on your operations and safety?

Attaining the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, which makes FAAN one of the few airport organisations in Africa with an integrated management system, is a deliberate step to enhance our operations and safety agenda, and a major step toward institutionalising global best practices. The impact has been profound, spanning standardised processes across airports, improved safety, security, and risk management systems, enhanced operational predictability and efficiency, and greater international confidence in Nigeria’s airports. In simple terms, it moved FAAN from personality-driven operations to system-driven excellence.

What has been the impact of your stakeholder engagement on the transformation agenda?

At FAAN today, stakeholder engagement is central, not optional. Airports are ecosystems. Success depends on how well we collaborate with airlines, regulatory bodies, concessionaires, the media, passengers, and different levels of stakeholders. We are deliberately strengthening communication channels to ensure transparency, trust, and shared ownership of progress. In the first quarter of 2026, we have done eleven engagements, spanning stakeholders in cargo, commercial, security and airlines. For me as DPA & CP, the media, in particular, remains a critical partner in shaping perception and amplifying reforms.

How does cargo development fit into FAAN’s strategy?

Cargo is a strategic growth frontier for FAAN and Nigeria’s economy. We are repositioning our airports to become logistics hubs, not just passenger terminals. At present, emphasis is on upgrading cargo terminals and handling systems, improving processing timelines and efficiency, and also supporting exports with intense interest, especially in agro-products. The goal is to unlock aviation’s role in trade facilitation, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.

What are the biggest obstacles to sustaining transformation?

In my opinion, the biggest challenges are getting rid of legacy institutional habits, funding constraints for large-scale infrastructure, and balancing reform speed with operational continuity. However, what gives us confidence is clarity of vision and consistency of leadership. Transformation is a journey, and FAAN is firmly on that path.

What has been the impact of the acculturation programme on staff attitude and service delivery?

The Acculturation Programme is designed to address the “soft side” of transformation, which is often the hardest. I can say that we are already seeing improved customer interaction and courtesy; greater ownership of responsibilities, and the drift towards personal development. I can also say that there has been a shift from a “government work mentality” to a service mind-set.

The culture accreditation programme is also helping staff understand that every passenger interaction defines Nigeria’s image. Ultimately, the programme is shaping a workforce that is not just skilled, but purpose-driven and service-conscious.

How will you simply explain what the FAAN management is doing to drive transformation?

As a transforming organisation, I would like to put it out there that FAAN today is not just upgrading infrastructure; we are redefining standards, rebuilding trust, and repositioning Nigerian airports for global competitiveness. The transformation is real, deliberate, and irreversible. We crave the patience and support of our teeming passengers and stakeholders to come on board with us, to provide the desired impetus for continuous growth in the entire aviation ecosystem.

The goal is not cosmetic improvement. The goal is transformation. At completion, MMIA is projected to witness a significant rise in passenger-handling capacity, improved turnaround efficiency, enhanced security coordination, and a more globally competitive travel experience. Beyond Lagos, this momentum sends a wider signal across the country. Nigeria is repositioning its aviation sector as a strategic platform for continental leadership.