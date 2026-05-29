66 Hearty Cheers for Dapo Abiodun, the People’s Governor

By Kayode Akinmade





Today, as Dapo Abiodun turns 66, Ogun State joins family, friends, political associates, and admirers in celebrating a leader whose journey has been defined by resilience, vision, and an unwavering commitment to the progress of the Gateway State.

For the Iperu-born prince, the road to leadership has not been without trials, betrayals, and moments of intense political turbulence. Yet, through every challenge, Governor Abiodun has remained steadfast, drawing strength from faith in God and an abiding belief in the promise of a greater Ogun State. Today therefore is not merely a birthday celebration; it is a moment of gratitude, reflection, and renewed hope for a people who continue to witness transformative governance under his watch.

Governor Abiodun’s philosophy of governance is rooted in inclusion and collaboration. His administration’s mantra, “Building Our Future Together,” reflects a deliberate effort to place the people at the center of development. From civil servants to investors, artisans to development partners, the Governor has consistently emphasized partnership as the key to sustainable growth.

Under his leadership, Ogun State has emerged as Nigeria’s industrial capital and one of the nation’s fastest-growing economies. Factories continue to spring up across the state, while investor confidence has remained strong due to policies that encourage enterprise, infrastructure development, and ease of doing business.

Unlike the politics of noise and division, Governor Abiodun has governed with calmness, tolerance, and strategic focus. In a state once associated with intense political violence and instability, Ogun has witnessed a remarkable atmosphere of peace and stability. Even critics acknowledge his accommodating disposition and commitment to democratic engagement.

Infrastructure development has become one of the defining legacies of the administration. Across the state, over 1,700 kilometres of roads have reportedly been constructed or rehabilitated, connecting communities, markets, and industrial corridors. From federal roads to rural access routes linking farms to markets, the administration has pursued equitable development across all senatorial districts.

The establishment of the Gateway International Airport stands as one of the boldest economic initiatives in the state’s recent history. Combined with rail connectivity and expanding transport infrastructure, the project reflects a broader vision of positioning Ogun as a strategic economic hub in West Africa.

In housing and urban renewal, the transformation is equally visible. Thousands of affordable housing units have been developed across locations such as Kobape, Kemta, Ibara, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Ilaro, and Iperu. The administration’s urban renewal drive has significantly reshaped the physical outlook of many communities while stimulating confidence in the real estate sector.

Education has also received unprecedented attention. Through the construction of modern classroom blocks, digital learning initiatives, teacher support programmes, and reforms like the Learner Identification Number (LIN), Ogun’s education sector has witnessed major innovation. Programmes such as OgunLEARN have strengthened curriculum delivery and improved learning outcomes across public schools.

In healthcare, Governor Abiodun’s administration has aggressively pursued the vision of functional Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s political wards. Hundreds of PHCs have been upgraded with modern equipment, solar systems, ambulances, and digital facilities, bringing healthcare closer to ordinary citizens.

Security remains another major area of intervention. By supporting security agencies with logistics, operational vehicles, and welfare packages, while also strengthening the Amotekun Corps, the administration has reinforced Ogun’s reputation as one of the safer states in Nigeria.

The Governor’s economic reforms have equally extended into agriculture and agro-industrialisation. Ogun today remains a leading producer of cassava, poultry, eggs, cocoa, and other agricultural products. Through strategic partnerships with institutions such as Afreximbank and the Islamic Development Bank, the state is advancing plans for agro-processing zones capable of creating jobs and boosting food security.

Perhaps most remarkable is the state’s economic expansion under the Abiodun administration. Ogun’s internally generated revenue has witnessed significant growth, while the state’s GDP has risen sharply, reflecting increased industrial activities and investment inflows. Investor-friendly policies, public-private partnerships, and industrial expansion across Ota, Sagamu, Abeokuta, and Ijebu-Ode continue to position Ogun as a preferred destination for manufacturing and commerce.

These achievements have earned the administration several recognitions in infrastructure, housing, ICT, security, agriculture, and industrial development.

As Governor Abiodun himself once noted, Ogun State is a precious mineral whose true value is only beginning to emerge. That optimism continues to define his leadership style and developmental agenda.

At 66, Prince Dapo Abiodun stands not just as a political leader, but as a symbol of perseverance, stability, and purposeful governance. As Ogun State continues its march toward greater economic prosperity and social development, many believe the Governor remains determined to finish strong and leave behind a legacy of enduring progress.

Indeed, for many residents of the Gateway State, today is more than a birthday celebration. It is a celebration of leadership, vision, and hope.

•Akinmade is Special Adviser, Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun