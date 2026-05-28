Tetracore Energy Commences Power Generation, Distribution from Atakobo Independent Power System

Tetracore Energy Group, through its subsidiary Tetracore Power Company Limited, has announced the successful commencement of power generation and distribution from Phase I of its 100MW Atakobo Independent Power Generation & Distribution System (Atakobo IPP).

This milestone marks the transition of the Atakobo IPP from development into active generation, distribution, and commercial operations, further demonstrating Tetracore Energy’s growing execution capability across the gas-to-power value chain.

The Company also confirmed the execution of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with industrial offtakers, with power supply already being delivered under established commercial arrangements. This represents a major advancement in Tetracore Energy’s strategy to develop scalable and integrated energy infrastructure capable of supporting industrial growth and improving energy reliability within Nigeria.

The Atakobo IPP is a strategic asset within Tetracore Energy Group’s broader integrated energy platform, designed to provide reliable, scalable, and sustainable power solutions to industrial and commercial clusters.

Phase I of the project currently delivers 20MW of power, with a defined expansion pathway to 100MW. The project is supported by approximately 80 kilometres of 33kV transmission and distribution infrastructure, including secured Right of Way (ROW) corridors to support efficient power evacuation and distribution across the Ijebu Ode–Ijebu-Itele industrial axis in Ogun State.

Commenting on the development, President and CEO, Tetracore Energy Group, Olakunle Williams said: “The commencement of generation and distribution from the Atakobo IPP represents another important milestone in our commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s industrial and energy infrastructure. Sustainable industrial growth requires reliable power, and through integrated energy projects such as Atakobo, we are creating scalable solutions capable of supporting long-term economic development.”

With operations now underway, the Company is focused on increasing capacity utilization, expanding its industrial customer base, and accelerating the broader development of the Atakobo Energy Park as a hub for integrated gas and power solutions.