Soludo, Wife Praise Anambra Children, Promise Quality Education to Brighten Their Future

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, have praised Anambra State children, saying the state government will continue to ensure quality education for them.

The Governor, who was at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, where he took the salute for a march past by primary and secondary schools to mark this year’s Children’s Day celebration, said he was happy with the way children in the state were embracing education.

He added, “Anambra has the lowest out-of-school children rate in the entire country. Our out-of-school children’s rate stands at 2.6 percent. This is the lowest in Nigeria.

“These statistics are old statistics that were rated before we declared full scholarship in primary and secondary schools.

“We stand at 2.6 percent, in a country where some states have 60 percent out-of-school children. With our full scholarship, I’m sure the rate must have further dropped.

“But I want to assure you that we will not rest because we aim to make it zero percent,” the Governor stated.

Also, his wife, Mrs. Soludo, in a statement, assured that with the right education, mentorship, and opportunities, children in the school would reach their full potential.

Mrs. Soludo added: “As we mark Children’s Day today, we celebrate the bold dreams, brilliance, and limitless potential of every Anambra child.

“Our children are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the pride and future of Anambra State. With the right education, guidance, innovation, and opportunities, there is no limit to what they can achieve.”