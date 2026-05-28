Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Resigns from APC, Cites Political Differences in Delta

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba and Sylvester Idowu in Warri





A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has announced his resignation from Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ending his membership in the party with immediate effect.

In a terse statement issued yesterday and signed by his Media Adviser, Sunday Areh, the former Deputy President of the 9th Senate, said his decision followed a review of recent political developments within the APC in Delta State, as well as consultations with political associates and supporters.

According to Omo-Agege, his political aspirations and the interests of his constituents would be better pursued outside the party.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” he stated.

The former senator disclosed that he had formally communicated his resignation in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2 in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Omo-Agege also expressed appreciation to the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the Senate during Nigeria’s 9th National Assembly.

“I thank the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate. I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists,” he said.

The former lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing development and effective representation for Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria, noting that he would continue his political activities outside the APC.