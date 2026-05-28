Kola Daisi Entrepreneurship Centre Graduates 153 Students

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

No fewer than 153 students have graduated from the Kola Daisi Entrepreneurship Centre, Oke Aremo, Ibadan, in Oyo State, after completing various vocational and entrepreneurship training programmes organised by the Centre.

The students were trained in different skills, including leatherworks, computer studies, fashion design, catering services, hairdressing, tie and dye, among other vocational trades aimed at promoting self-reliance and reducing unemployment.

The Kola Daisi Entrepreneurship Centre is one of the initiatives of the current executive of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), led by Chief Ajeniyi Ajewole, to equip young people with marketable skills, professional certification, and entrepreneurial support.

Ajewole, while speaking at the graduation ceremony, urged the graduands to make good use of the skills acquired during the training programme.

He said entrepreneurship remained one of the most effective ways to tackle unemployment and poverty in society, stressing that beneficiaries must become employers of labour instead of depending solely on white-collar jobs.

“The essence of this initiative is to empower our youths with practical skills that can sustain them economically. What you have learned here should not end at the classroom level. You must put the knowledge into practice and become successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

The CCII President-General appreciated the Basorun of Ibadanland, Chief Kola Daisi, for his financial support in the establishment of the Centre, adding that the council would continue to support programmes capable of improving the socio-economic development of Ibadanland and empowering the younger generation.

The Chairman of the Committee in charge of the Kola Daisi Entrepreneurship Centre, Dr. Kolawole Mojeed Lawal, in his remarks, described the ceremony as another milestone in the effort to build a productive and self-reliant youth population.

Lawal said the training programmes were carefully designed to meet modern vocational and entrepreneurial demands, adding that the Centre remained committed to producing skilled individuals capable of competing favourably in different sectors.

He said: “We are proud of what these graduands have achieved. Beyond acquiring vocational skills, they have also been trained in discipline, commitment, and the basics of entrepreneurship needed to run successful businesses.”

The Vice Chancellor of Kola Daisi University (KDU), Prof. Adeniyi Olatubosun (SAN), represented by Dr. Oladipupo Mumini, said the institution is committed to supporting initiatives that promote technical and vocational education, disclosing that the university would issue certificates to all graduands as part of efforts to give formal recognition to the skills acquired during the training.

“The university is proud to partner with the CCII on this laudable initiative. The certificates to be issued will further enhance the credibility of the graduands and improve their opportunities in the labour market,” he said.

The Oyo State Coordinator of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mr. Paul Oke, on his part, lauded the organisers for complementing government efforts in addressing unemployment through vocational education and entrepreneurship development.

He encouraged the graduands to remain focused and innovative, saying the skills they acquired could help them become financially independent and contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of CCII, Dr. L.A. Balogun, also praised the management of the vocational centre for sustaining the initiative, noting that empowering youths with practical skills remained critical to economic growth and social stability.