Bayelsa Traditional Rulers’ Chair Endorses Tinubu for Second Term

• Lauds president’s economic reforms, seeks continuity

•Praises Jonathan as continental statesman

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Chairman of Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council (TRC), His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Agada IV, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office, citing what he described as the president’s unprecedented economic reforms and the need for stability and continuity in the country.

The monarch, who made the endorsement in a statement in which he praised the administration’s economic direction, also aligned himself with the political leadership of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who joined the president’s party recently.

Dakolo stated that Nigeria was currently undergoing significant reforms that required continuity to achieve long-term results, warning against actions that could disrupt what he termed a stable and predictable development trajectory.

Bayelsa is the home state of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is reported to have recently obtained the presidential nomination forms of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has been cleared to contest in next year’s general election.

Although Jonathan has not publicly announced his candidature for the 2027 poll, he has also not denied PDP’s assertion that he is the party’s presidential candidate.

Besides, a few days ago, his lawyers successfully defended his right to contest in the upcoming election. Jonathan also told a pressure group recently that he was still consulting.

But the traditional ruler specifically commended Tinubu’s economic reforms, claiming that Nigeria has recorded major improvements in key economic indicators under the current administration.

According to him, the country has experienced unprecedented Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and recorded trade surpluses for the first time in a decade, alongside 12 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted economic growth.

Dakolo stated, “Given Nigeria’s current needs, where reforms are transforming the country into a nation, stability and continuity are paramount. Therefore, I believe it is in Nigeria’s best interest to have a person of such stabilising stature, above partisan politics.

“I align myself with the direction and leadership of the Governor of Bayelsa State, whose vision resonates with the majority of the people in the state.

“Nigeria has experienced unprecedented GDP growth and trade surpluses for the first time in a decade, with 12 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted growth. Interfering with this stable, sustainable, and predictable development trajectory will not be beneficial for our nation-state.”

Despite the economic challenges, Dakolo said he was convinced that sustaining the current policy direction was in the national interest. The Bayelsa traditional rulers’ council chairman offered prayers for peace, unity, and progress in the country.

“In light of these circumstances, I wholeheartedly endorse the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. May God bless Nigeria,” Dakolo stated.

The royal father, in the statement, also spoke glowingly of Jonathan, describing him as a symbol of democracy in Africa and a respected continental statesman whose contributions remain deeply appreciated in the South-south region and in Bayelsa State, in particular.

According to Dakolo, Jonathan occupies a unique place in Nigeria’s democratic evolution and remains a symbol of democracy on the African continent.

“Former President Goodluck Jonathan stands as a symbol of democracy in Africa and a continental statesman whose contributions are particularly cherished by the South-South and Bayelsa State,” the monarch stressed.

Dakolo declared his support for the direction being taken by Diri, stating that the governor’s vision reflects the aspirations of the majority of the people of the state.

The endorsement came amid increasing political realignments and consultations ahead of the 2027 general election, with several groups and political stakeholders already positioning themselves around possible alliances and re-election campaigns.

Tinubu, who won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries a few days ago, has repeatedly defended his administration’s economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy and foreign exchange market unification, arguing that they are necessary to stabilise the economy and attract investment.