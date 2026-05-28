APC Aspirants Concerned over Delay in Certificates of Return, Party Seeks Clarity

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Winners of the recently concluded primary elections in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed concern over the delay in the issuance of Certificates of Return, calling for clarity and timely resolution of post-primary administrative processes ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The aspirants, drawn from various states and elective positions, said the delay was creating uncertainty among party members despite the conclusion of primaries and the announcement of winners by designated election committees.

Some of the aspirants, who spoke anonymously said the situation had generated unease within party ranks, following differing interpretations of party guidelines regarding the ratification of primary election outcomes.

One of the winners said while the primaries had been conducted and results announced by the relevant committees, the delay in issuing certificates had raised questions among stakeholders.

“We took part in the primaries and winners emerged through the processes conducted by the party committees.

“However, many of us are still awaiting our Certificates of Return, and we believe clarity is needed to avoid unnecessary tension,” the aspirant said.

Another aspirant noted that the situation had prompted discussions within the party on the need for clearer communication regarding post-primary procedures, stressing the importance of transparency in strengthening internal democracy.

Some aspirants also drew comparisons with earlier presentations of Certificates of Return, including that of President Bola Tinubu following the presidential primary, urging consistency in the handling of all elected candidates.

They called on the party leadership to ensure that due process is followed and that all successful aspirants are formally recognised in line with established guidelines.